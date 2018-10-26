Godrej Alive – Upcoming Residential Project at Mulund Thane Circle Mumbai

Godrej Alive is a promising residential development from Godrej Group at mulund-Thane Circle located off Raheja Garden apartments. The project is stretched over 6.7 acres of landscapes with plenty of apartments. The project is offering 2, 3 and 4 BHK luxurious units with spacious bedrooms and various world-class facilities with premium specifications to offer comfortable living. Located at Mulund-Thane circle, Godrej Alive is a new address to lead a happy lifestyle. In this project, apartments will be ranging from 2BHK to 4BHK configurations and you can buy these apartments as per your needs without any compromise on facilities and space.

Godrej Properties Mulund is yet another name of trust in real estate industry. This project is known to have great finish, innovative design, and great look of the project. It is known to be a unique and special project. If you are looking for ideal home with serene surrounding and it is known to be the great investment in this project. Godrej Alive is one of the best and safe decisions for investment. Godrej Alive Mulund will have world-class entrance with serene view to make you feel mesmerized when you step in and over 50% of open space with lush greens.

It has a lot of activities like Tai Chi, bungee dancing, and digital workout to activate mind, body and soul. Godrej Alive is known to be a blend of nature and luxury. Godrej Alive Mulund is known to have entrance with serene view to make you feel amazed once you step in with around 50% of open space with lush greens. Godrej Alive will also have large corridors with 5 lifts in each tower and the project will also have two basements and 26 floors in the tower. It will also have a large parking space and it will be fully covered by lush greens to provide ample fresh air to you and your family all day long.

It has a lot of world-class facilities to make your life more enjoyable and easier which are available in this project. It will consist of squash court, music room, culinary club, bungee dancing and air yoga which will definitely help release the stress from your body and mind after a busy day. Some other amenities in this project include kids zone to keep your kids happy and relaxed, observatory deck, senior citizen club, jogging track and aqua gym. These are some of the best luxurious amenities that you cannot find anywhere else in other projects of the developers. So come and explore this wonderful project designed for the ones who have always desired the best. So, grab this opportunity to own a dream home in the heart of the city.

Location Advantages

Godrej Alive is strategically positioned at Mulund Thane Circle. It is among the most promising landmarks of the region. It is located in the proximity to IT parks, schools, and healthcare institutions like Hira Mongi Navneet Hospital and you can find the best of facilities in your reach.

