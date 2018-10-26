Easy Equipment Becomes The Leading Venture Of Supplying Restaurant Equipment In Ireland

Manchester, UK (October 26, 2018) – The catering companies and restaurant owners who are looking for the wide range of equipments are promised of the best by the leading restaurant equipment Ireland supplier, Easy Equipment. Established way back in 1985, this supplier and seller has age old experience in this industry and hence has successfully achieved the milestone to become the most preferred place to buy restaurant equipment from.

This venture’s products cover everything for every type of catering company or restaurant establishment, be it commercial refrigeration or heated displays, cooking machines or mixers and equipment to make perfect pizzas, along with all the servery, cutlery and utensils that one needs. Being the leading catering equipment Ireland supplier, Easy Equipment makes sure to offer the best values in all products, be it commercial kitchen sinks or refrigerators.

The team completely understands the pressure of commercial kitchens run by the restaurant owners, and hence promises to carry out hassle free and quick delivery of small products and heavy-duty equipment as well to the clients. The head office is based in Manchester, UK, but this top-notch catering equipment Dublin supplier ships the products all across Ireland. Also, the items are also exported to over 100 countries, not limited to France, Germany, Spain and Switzerland and many more.

The reason behind the success of Easy Equipment is the huge products range that the venture carries, including over 20,000 products available online. Also, these products with the best specifications and features, are offered and shipped to the doorsteps of the customers at the lowest possible prices. The specialist customer care team is highly trained to take care of each and every query, feedback and issues of the customers.

