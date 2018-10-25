Matting Agents Market anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2026

Matting Agents Market

Matting agents are fine particles which when added to the coatings & paints formulations, provide with a low-gloss, low-sheen, satin, matt-finish to the surface on which the paints & coatings are applied. Silica matting agents are the majorly used matting agents. The other types of matting agents include thermoplastic and wax-based matting agents, the market for which is currently at a preliminary stage. Abundant supply of silica as raw material for silica matting agents ensures maximum production and consumption of silica matting agents. Silica matting agents dominated the matting agents market in 2016, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominated the matting agents market in terms of volume and revenue, and is likely to do the same during the period of forecast.

Increasing use of matting agents for industrial and architectural coatings is one of the factors for anticipated increase in the demand for matting agents. Also, the growing awareness about benefits of low-glare, matt finish is anticipated to drive the demand for matting agents during the forecast period. Due, to several environmental considerations, the regulatory authorities and the market players are emphasizing more on use of water-based technologies, in order to have less volatile organic compound emissions. Water-based technologies are anticipated to witness an increase in its market share by 2025.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for matting agents market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (in tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global matting agents market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for matting agents market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the matting agents market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global matting agents market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the matting agents market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in products, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Matting Agents Market: Key Segments

The study provides a decisive view of the global matting agents market by segmenting it in terms of product type, technology, and application. In terms of product, matting agents are classified as silica, thermoplastic, and wax-based. Based on technology, the matting agents market has been classified into water-based, solvent-based, and other technologies. In terms of application, it is segmented into industrial coatings, wood coatings, leather coatings, and architectural coatings. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for matting agents in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

