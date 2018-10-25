Green, clean, and sustainable consumption among key trends at region’s largest beauty and wellness trade fair

Dubai, UAE: The rise of natural and niche brands coupled with increasing digital engagement will be among the key trends at Beautyworld Middle East 2018, as the countdown begins to the 23rd edition of the region’s largest trade fair for beauty products, hair, fragrances, and wellbeing.

More than 1,600 exhibitors from 60 countries are expected to feature this year, and when doors open from 8-10 May 2018 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, they’ll showcase their latest wares to a regional market that shows no signs of slowing down.

According to analysts Euromonitor International (EMI), the retail value of the Middle East and Africa’s (MEA) beauty and personal care market was worth US$32.7 billion in 2017, an increase of 10 percent over 2016. This figure is estimated to grow to US$35.9 billion in 2018, and on to US$47.5 billion in 2021, at compound annual growth rate of 9.7 per cent.

In the UAE, consumers spent US$2.2 billion in 2017 on items such as fragrances (US$674 million), colour cosmetics (US$298 million), skincare (US$313 million) men’s grooming (US$321 million), haircare (US$319 million), and bath and shower products (US$173 million).

They also spent on average US$241 each on their beauty and personal care in 2017 according to EMI, placing the Gulf country in the number one spot in the MEA in per capita spend, and 9th globally.

As exhibition space for Beautyworld Middle East nears full capacity ahead of its three-day run in May, exhibitors already signed on said green, clean, and sustainable consumption is top-of-mind among the new-age ethically conscious consumer.

Aroma Cosmetics from Bulgaria is returning for 7th consecutive year in 2018, and will showcase a full product portfolio that includes the highly popular Lexira skincare line, along with hair dye, kids’ natural toothpaste, and sun care products for babies.

“When it comes to cosmetics, not only the Middle East, but globally as well, consumers are looking for natural products free from harmful ingredients,” said Dimitar Loukanov, CEO of Aroma Cosmetics. “Cosmetic manufacturers have to be innovative and to provide new alternatives to standard products available on the beauty market.

“Regarding this, we’ve selected two very special product lines at Beautyworld Middle East 2018; LEXIRA, based on the most precious Rose oil in the world – the Bulgarian Rosa Damascena oil; and KOLORA ZERO – the first hair dye free of ammonia and other harmful ingredients.”

NACOMI Natural Cosmetics from Poland is also returning to Beautyworld Middle East in 2018 for the 2nd straight year after a favourable response from regional visitors to its cosmetics product line-up in 2017.

CEO Kamil Gawlinski said: “Naturalness is the nature of our business, and we focus on cosmetics for body, face, hair and also some special lines for babies or pregnant women. Our products are distinguished among other natural cosmetics by their beautiful pastel colours and seductive fragrances, and we’ll launch this year our new body yoghurts, bath milks, jelly face creams rainbow scrubs and body mousses.”

NACOMI Natural Cosmetics and Aroma Cosmetics are convinced the natural and ethical credentials of their products are key to their success in the Middle East, with both securing new partnerships and distribution channels via Beautyworld Middle East.

“We’ve enjoyed fruitful and long lasting partnerships over the last six years at Beautyworld Middle East, and 2017, we established new distribution partnerships in Mauritius and Indonesia,” said Loukanov. “Our revenue from the Middle East has also increased by about 25 percent since our first year at the show in 2012.”

Added Gawlinski: “The Middle East as a very interesting and growing market, and we were received very warmly at Beautyworld Middle East 2017. We’ve started cooperation with distributors in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, but we’re still looking for a stabile partner in UAE.”

While natural and niche are keywords to look out for at Beautyworld Middle East 2018, UAE-based exhibitor Fakhree Al Hindi will also hope to leverage the power of online influencers to gain brand recognition.

Fakhree Al Hindi is the exclusive Middle East distributor for niche Korean cosmetics and skincare brand Missha, while it also recently developed its own in-house UAE-made brand, FC Beauty.

Alfiya Saifuddin, Managing Director of Cosmetics and Skincare at Fakhree Al Hindi, said: “We exhibited for the first time at Beautyworld Middle East three years ago, and it was a great opportunity to meet beauty bloggers, introduce them to Missha, and encourage them to share their experiences with the products through social media.

“The beauty industry is highly driven by the digital movement, with bloggers and influencers paving the way. This year, we’ll launch new makeup items from our in-house brand FC Beauty such as eye shadow palettes and eyeliners, offering exquisite colours and finishes to create amazing eye looks,” added Saifuddin.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, Beautyworld Middle East covers the key product groups of Hair, Nails & Salon Supplies, Cosmetics & Skincare, Machinery, Packaging, Raw Materials & Contract Manufacturing, Fragrance Compounds & Finished Fragrances, Personal Care & Hygiene, and for the first time in 2018, Natural and Organic.

Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “With a global reach that attracts more than 41,000-plus trade visitors and beauty professionals from across the world, Beautyworld Middle East is a one-stop-shop where international diversity meets opportunity.

“Twenty three years on, and it’s still flourishing thanks to healthy growth in regional consumer spending on beauty products and personal care. Developing markets such as the Middle East and Africa continue to power the industry, driven by younger demographics that are increasingly connected and informed.

“Beautyworld Middle East will be the centre of it all, delivering an unmatched platform for global players and industry start-ups alike to launch their latest products and network with thousands of retailers, distributors, wholesalers, beauty professionals, importers and exporters from throughout the wider region and beyond,” added Pauwels.

Beautyworld Middle East returns in 2018 with inspirational highlights that draw in thousands of beauty professionals every year, such as the Battle of the Barbers, Nail It! By OPI, Quintessence – the art of perfume, the Trend Forum, the Business in Beauty Summit, and Centre Stage by Nazih Group – a three-day educational showcase highlighting the latest trends and developments in the beauty industry.

The international flavour will be underlined by 22 country pavilions from Argentina, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Brazil, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Korea, Morocco, Pakistan, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, UK, the USA, and for the first time in 2018, Russia. More information is available at: www.beautyworldme.com.