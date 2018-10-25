Global Commercial Telematics Market Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2023

Market Scenario:

The global commercial telematics market is expected to grow at USD 42 Billion by 2023, at 18% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.Commercial telematics or Telemetry technology is used extensively in Fleet Communication System (FCS). The global commercial telematics market is growing at the rapid pace; mainly due to the transition towards efficient and low-cost telematics systems.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4194

Acknowledging the fabulous growth, the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global commercial telematics market is expected to reach approximately 42 Bn. USD by 2023, registering around 18% CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023). Factors substantiating the market include the growing demand for telematics in automotive applications, investments transpired in R&D activities to develop control & communications systems, and utilization of UAV for remote sensing. The integration of this technology across the platforms for a seamless net-centric environment, which enables users to access the real-time data and better accessibility to ground control stations, this, in turn, would contribute to the market growth.

Moreover, growing applications of telematics across some of the burgeoning sectors such as media & entertainment, government agencies, transportation and logistics, insurance, and healthcare among others drive the market growth to an extent. A need for the frequency spectrum in these industries will revolutionize the market in the future providing impetus to the market growth.

The global commercial telematics market is bifurcated on the basis of type, solutions, end- users and region. The type is segmented into vehicle telematics, fleet telematics, insurance telematics and others. The solutions is segmented on the basis of remote alarm & monitoring, navigation and location based, infotainment, V2v and V2i, tele-health and others. The end-users is segmented into government agencies, media & entertainment, transportation and logistics, insurance, healthcare and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Commercial Telematics Market Players:

Verizon Communications, Inc.(U.S.)

Harman International Industries, Inc. ( U.S.)

TomTom Telematics BV (Netherlands)

AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

Vodafone Group Plc (U.K)

Ford Motor Company (U.S.)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany)

Trimble Inc. (US), Telefónica S.A. (Spain)

Mix Telematics International Ltd (South Africa)

Global Commercial telematics Market Segmentation

The global commercial telematics market is bifurcated on the basis of type, solutions, end- users and region. The type is segmented into vehicle telematics, fleet telematics, insurance telematics and others. The solutions is segmented on the basis of remote alarm & monitoring, navigation and location based, infotainment, V2v and V2i, tele-health and others. The end-users is segmented into government agencies, media & entertainment, transportation and logistics, insurance, healthcare and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Commercial Telematics Market – Competitive Analysis

These players emphasis upon spacecraft hardware. Vendors strive to develop compact telemetry systems with the lower costing. Digital maps, which allow visualization of vehicle positions and traces is trending in this market and will play a significant role.

The economic uncertainty is prompting the key players to voice up the interests and concerns about telematics in the sector. To gain the more competitive advantage in the market, these key players require more consolidation and integration of telemetry systems as a whole. Technology providers operating in the market strive to provide a strong, supporting infrastructure with many years of on-time delivery experience.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global commercial telematics market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with largest market share growth in the commercial telematics market. The commercial telematics is gaining huge demand due to smart phones, availability of high speed internet technologies, low connectivity cost, road infrastructure constraints, and others. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for commercial telematics during the forecast period.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/commercial-telematics-market-4194

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

August 07, 2018 – ARI (US), a leading provider of revolutionized fleet management technology announced the signing of an agreement with Ford Motor Company (US) to provide Ford with the seamless telematics solutions.

ARI also had announced recently a new data integration service with Ford Commercial Solutions to provide a seamless telematics solution for fleet customers. The said agreement is expected to deliver real-time visibility into the precise operating conditions of vehicles fleet, combining Ford Commercial Solutions’ Data Services product with ARI insights, and ARI’s proprietary fleet management portal.

July 24, 2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN – Israel), a leading global provider for stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, and GPS wireless communications products announced the acquisition of Road Track Holding S.L., a telematics’ company operating primarily in the Latin American region. The deal aligns with the Ituran’s strategy to acquire a synergistic business to enable the company to accelerate our long-term growth and reach.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com