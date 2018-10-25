Ebizzinfotech recently published ‘The Horror Story App

SURAT, INDIA OCTOBER-25, 2018 GreenCom EbizzInfotech the well-known IT organization has newly launched another Android application named “The Horror Story: 1K+ Haunted Scary Ghost Stories” for horror stories lover! This organization is notable for developing quality applications in various app categories.

This recently developed app is intended for individuals who are fond of perusing exciting stories. It facilitates all the Android device holder with the extraordinary feature of reading the stories without using ‘Internt Connection’.

Here are some of the most amazing features of this app:

1) Completely Free of cost!

2) More than ‘1000’ scary stories!

3) Users can “Bookmark” their favorite stories easily.

4) An option of “Quick Read” is provided to reading the stories rapidly.

5) “Mark as Read” option helps the user to pick the new story each time!

6) With the help of ‘Share’ option, readers can share scary stories with their friends!

7) Readers can easily ‘Incease (+) or Decrease (-)’ font size of the story.

The story readers can enjoy this application by choosing the most creepy story in a night with excitement and fun! Furthermore, the horror stories of this application can be utilized in the ‘Horror/Halloween Acts’ too.

Mr. Suresh Kalathiya, CEO of Greencom Ebizzinfotech said that “We will probably get young people more draw in with this application and invest their time more in the reading!”

While addressing future updates, he answered “We are creating different applications like ‘Educational, Photography, Musical and some more’. There are a few applications which are line up, such as ‘Bhagavad Gita and My Stuff’ which are going to release soon!”.