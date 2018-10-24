Bloomberg is one platform which delivers authentic news about business and markets along with featuring business week and Bloomberg news stories. It is also possible for the companies and professionals to create their profiles on this platform and for instance you can have an overview of Signia Wealth limited along with information of the director holding the company. Laurent Jeanmart is the director of Signia Wealth limited who has rich experience and exposure in the financial markets. Mr. Jeanmart is highly qualified professional with a Master’s degree in Political science and also a Masters in finance from IAE Graduate School of Management. He also holds an MBA degree from INSEAD. He has started his career in BNP Paribas and Lazard and then moved on to the Hedge fund division at GLG Partners, Inc. Later he has joined in Signia Wealth Ltd as a head of the Hedge funds research and investments and made his impact in the success of the company with more than 16 years of his experience in the financial services market. Later Mr. Jeanmart has joined Fidelis from Platinum Capital Management LTD where he took up the responsibility of the Global Head of Investment and steered the company into profits. Laurent Jeanmart with his efficient management skills and expertise has also took up the responsibility of being the chief investment officer at Fidelis Insurance Bermuda Limited since May 16, 2016.

Laurent Jeanmart has showed his mark in Fidelis with his expertise in the financial markets and also a promising track record of coming up with best investment strategies for the continuing development of the company. He has played a key role in establishing the investment programs for Fidelis which have been quite successful in the growth of the business for the company. You can find much more information about Laurent Jeanmart on Bloomberg that displays information about the business people and companies that have been making their mark in the financial markets. However, you should note that Bloomberg does not create or manage the content displayed on their platform but is mostly done by the S&P Global market intelligence which can be contacted by the business people to display their data and profile on this wonderful platform. Moreover, any updates in the company information once listed on Bloomberg can be updated only by the company representative on request. To create a snapshot about your company and profile, Bloomberg is surely the most reliable platform.

Laurent Jeanmart has approximately 18 years' investment experience and was previously Global Head of Investment at Platinum Capital Management Ltd, a $1bn London-based Global Asset Management platform. His responsibilities as Global Head of Investment included overseeing the firm's actively managed funds, hedge funds and its funds of hedge funds.

