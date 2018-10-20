Viridian Red WTC- A Commercial Tower Like Never Before

Noida, 24.09.18- WTC Noida Phase 3 is one of the most important commercial projects being launched by the Viridian red Group in collaboration with WTCA. This shall serve as the signature tower or a mega city consisting of some of the most luxurious facilities needed for conducting effective business in these modern times. Viridian Red WYC is being developed at a very important location in Noida and that is tech Zone- 1, Greater Noida. It is a place that seems to be very well-connected to some of the most important destinations throughout the city. The location also boasts of well-defined connectivity to landmark locations around Noida.

Apart from these important features, World Trade Center in Noida Phase 3 shares great connectivity with Taj Express, Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and DND Flyover. It is also worth noting that this undertaking speaks of some of the most basic and specific features along with integrated facilities and excellent infrastructure. Some of the major plus points of the undertaking include helipad access, tall tower built to perfection and great sustainability. The entire project has been built keeping international standards of quality in mind and is thus one of the most sought-after commercial complexes in Greater Noida.

Noida is known for its excellent connectivity and large scale development. It is one of the best cities in Uttar Pradesh and has recently emerged as the biggest hot spot for several multinational ITESs and IT companies. it is also a major destination for the development of KPOs and BPOs. Other business domains like trade business, banking, pharmacy and finance are also fast flourishing in this region. It is only because of this large scale development of Noida that more and more development companies are interested in designing and setting up commercial and residential undertakings in Noida.

Media Contact

Web: www.viridianrednoida.com

E-mail: noidaviridianred@gmail.com

Call@: +91-9599-384-877