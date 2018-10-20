Pigments Market Report 2018 – Lanxess AG, BASF, Sudarshan Chemicals, CPS Color AG

Pigments are insoluble materials that are capable of imparting its color into a substrate. They alter the appearance by selective absorption or by scattering of light. These pigments can be organic or inorganic, finely divided crystalline solids, and chemically unaffected materials. They are capable of protecting the surface from corrosion and weathering. Moreover, pigments tend to be highly durable, heat stable, and migration fast, hence they are widely being used in textile, paints, ink, plastics, paper industries, and many others.

Expanding textile and construction industry, rising demand for digital inks, and growing preference for high performance and eco-friendly products are the major factors propelling the growth of the global pigment market. However, unpredictability of raw material price could hinder the market growth. Furthermore, increasing applications, and potential markets in emerging economies could provide market opportunities for the players.

The global pigment market is segmented on the basis of product, application, color index, and geography. Product is segmented as specialty pigments, organic pigments and inorganic pigments. Application includes printing inks, painting & coating, plastics, paper & specialty, construction, and other applications. Color index is bifurcated as red, brown, blue, yellow, orange, green, and other color index.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players operating in this market include RIKA Technology Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, BASF, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., Sudarshan Chemicals, CPS Color AG, Toyo Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd., Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg., Co., Ltd., Tronox Ltd., and Ferro Corporation, among others.

