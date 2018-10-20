Global Clinical Trial Management System Market is estimated to reach $3,407 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2016 to 2024. Clinical trial management system (CTMS) is a software system majorly used by pharmaceutical and biotechnological sector for managing the clinical trials data that are generated during clinical research. These software aids in maintaining and managing the report, recruitments, data collection & storage, planning, tracking milestones and deadlines. Development of advanced CTMS have led to reduced communication period along with ability to access the data irrespective of time and place. Furthermore, these software systems can also be customized according to the need of customers, which will also aid in reducing time and cost and enable fast process of drug development.

The global clinical trial management system market is driven by factors including growing number of clinical trials, rising R&D budgets, increasing product launches, and accuracy of data provided. However, lack of skill professionals, limited budgets, and stringent regulations may pose several restrictions for the development of the market. Additionally, market expansion would provide future scope for competitors.

The global clinical trial management system market is categorized into type, component, mode of delivery, end-user, and geography. The market is segmented on basis of type as enterprise clinical trial management system and site clinical trial management system. The clinical trial management system market is bifurcated into component as software and services. On basis of mode of delivery, the market is segmented into licensed enterprise (on-premise), web based (on-demand), and cloud based (SaaS) segments. Furthermore, and end-user market is segmented as contract research organizations, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and others.

Based on geography, global clinical trial management system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated as U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Mednet Solutions, Oracle Corporation, Guger Technologies Inc., BioOptronics Inc., Medidata Solutions Inc, Bioclinica, Forte Research Systems, Parexel International Corporation, DATATRAK International, Inc., and ICON plc, among others.

Scope of Clinical Trail Management System Market

Type Segments

Enterprise Clinical Trial Management System

Site Clinical Trial Management System

Component Segments

Software

Services

Mode of delivery Segments

Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise)

Web Based (On-Demand)

Cloud Based (SaaS)

End-User Segments

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Other End Users

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest OF Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

