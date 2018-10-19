Logistics Management Services Market 2025: Industry Size Outlook, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, Future Scope

In 2017, the global Logistics Management Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Logistics Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3PLink

Awery Airline Management Software

LA WMS

TrakIT

Pantonium

SCP

Cargonet

Gensoft Logistics ERP

LOTEBOX

CargoWise One

AFSYS

Catapult QMS

CMS WorldLink

INNFINITY Resource Management

Load Tracking Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Parcel Management

Warehouse Management

Handling and Order Processing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive Industry

Manufacture

Pharmaceutical Industry

Machinery Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Logistics Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Logistics Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Logistics Management Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

