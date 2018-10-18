Synthetic Rubber Market 2025 – Global Industry Analysis, Region, Size, Share and Revenue

18th October, 2018- Synthetic Rubber Market has the largest end-user in the tires segment. It accounts for more than 50% share of the market revenue. It is projected to be the fastest growing segment in global synthetic rubber market. Synthetic rubbers are primarily considered as a substitute to the natural rubbers. Sturdy development of synthetic rubbers in the global rubber market can be accredited to numerous interrelated factors. Major reason behind the shift of consumers from natural rubber market to synthetic rubber market was the high instability in prices of natural rubber. Geographical limitations on rubber plantations, growing demand for rubber all over the world, varying supply caused by the fluctuations in obtaining raw materials and long transport distances led to unpredictable prices of the natural rubber market. Thus, the demand for synthetic rubber has escalated due to the changing dynamics of the global rubber market. This has helped industrial rubber consumer to bring about higher profit margin and cost benefits.

Top Key Manufacturers of Synthetic Rubber market are

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Bridgestone

ExxonMobil

LANXESS

MICHELIN

Other

Synthetic rubber market has the biggest product segment in Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR). It accounted for over 30% of the shares. SBR is a copolymer made up of styrene and butadiene in the ratio of 3:1 by weight. It provides improved process ability, resistance to abrasion and heat aging. SBR, blended with natural rubber, is predominantly used in the production of car tires. Few of the other areas where SBR is utilized includes gaskets, floor tiles, adhesives, conveyor belts, hoses and footwear. Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) has been projected to be the most rapidly emerging product segment of global synthetic rubber market over the forecast period. Growth of nitrile butadiene rubber is largely attributed to the growing demand for NBR in automotive applications.

Global synthetic rubber market has witnessed a strong growth rate in the recent past owing to the growing demand for tires, particularly green tires. Factors such as excellent performance of the tires and tire labelling regulations may favorably impact market growth. It will be driven by the growing automotive industry, growth in emerging economies and diminishing prices of crude oil. In the recent past, demand for synthetic rubber has witnessed a significant rise in manufacturing both commercial vehicles and cars.

Synthetic rubber is widely used in the footwear industry around the globe. This has led to a high demand for SBR synthetic rubber type which is used in the production of car tires in the automotive industry. Hence, expansion in the footwear market will also provide a helping hand to the global synthetic rubber market. Rise of bio-based feedstock presenting a high market opportunity is expected to drive the demand for synthetic rubber market further. The key players in the global synthetic rubber market will also benefit from it. The proportionate capacity of synthetic rubber has increased more than their relative demand which is expected to drive the market for synthetic rubber.

