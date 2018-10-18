Robot Operating System Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Competition in the global robot operating system (ROS) market is heating up on the back of rising investments for developing new robotic capabilities. The increased competition is also expected to put a downward pressure on prices. A noticeable trend in the market is the emergence of a large number of startups who are taking advantage of the open source to build robots having new features and functionalities. They are also being encouraged by the easy availability of funding from venture capital companies.

Some of the key players in the global robot operating systems market are ABB Group, Clearpath Robots, Husarion Inc., Stanley Innovation, OmromAdept Technology,Inc., Cyberbotics Ltd. Rethink Robots, Yaskawa Motoman, KUKA AG, iRobot Technologies, and Fanuc Corporation. They are mulling over strategic mergers and acquisitions, besides increasing their allocation for research and development in order to bolster positions in the market.

A report by Transparency Market Research projects the global robot operating system market to attain a value of US$359.18 mn by 2025 by rising at a steady 8.0% CAGR during the period between 2017 and 2025.

Depending upon application, the global robot operating system market can be broadly divided into commercial and industrial. The commercial segment can be further divided into healthcare, hospitality, retail, agriculture, farming, etc. Similarly, the industrial segment can be further divided into automotive, electronics, information technology, food and packaging, rubber and plastics, logistics and warehousing, etc. Among them, the sub-segment of healthcare is predicted to expand at a healthy clip due to the thirst of the sector for cutting-edge technologies.

Geographically, the key regions in the global robot operating system market are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific, of them, is predicted to outpace all others by clocking a 9.2% CAGR from 2017 to 2025 on the back of demand from India, China, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Growing Research Activities Boosting Market

At the forefront of driving the global robot operating system is the rising allocations on research and innovation. Explains the lead analyst of the TMR report, “Commercially available software and hardware modules should be seamlessly integrated in research work and they must not cost a lot. With the help of ROS, the level of complexity in software development involved in robotics projects can be reduced drastically. ROS increases the speed of software development and helps to redistribute as it included integrated framework and toolsets for robotics development. These factors help researchers and developers to adopt robot operating system (ROS) into their robotics research and innovation.”

