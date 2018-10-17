Niyanta Acharya’s first bollywood break by Anurag Kashyap

Niyanta Acharya, and actor and model with an incredible instagram presence is known for her intensity mirrored by vulnerability. As a model signed by Bella Agency in Los Angeles, Niyanta has had an opportunity to work with numerous brands. She’s also had a substantial part in indie films such as Breaking Tradition, The Night Before and Girl in the Mirror. She is all set to take on her first bollywood project.

Niyanta Acharya, an actor/model and a writer, has been signed by one of the ace b’town director. He is none other than Anurag Kashyap.

Sources say that “Anurag Kashyap for his upcoming movie wanted a new face to fit in for a lead character and nobody better than Niyanta could fit in the role.”

When asked about the same Niyanta stated, “I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Kashyap ever since I stumbled across ‘Sacred Games’ on Netflix. His ability to portray the truth on screen, no matter how discomforting, sets him and his work apart. And of course, as an actor, I find his work riveting.”

Anurag Kashyap will be confirming the above details and announcing the name of the film in November. The untitled movie will begin shooting in February of 2019 with Niyanta Acharya playing the key role.