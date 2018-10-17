Computational Biology Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

“Our latest research report entitled Computational Biology Market (by application (human body simulation software, preclinical drug development), services (in- house, contract), end – user (academics and commercial)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Computational Biology. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Computational Biology cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Computational Biology growth factors.

The forecast Computational Biology Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Computational Biology on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.”

Certara Recently Acquired Basecase, A Life Sciences Data Visualization Company

February 2018: Certara®, the global leader in model-informed drug development and regulatory science, has acquired BaseCase Management GmbH, a data visualization software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York. BaseCase, which has joined Certara’s Strategic Consulting Services division, has extensive Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) expertise and has actively worked in the area of market access. As a key element in Certara’s data science portfolio, BaseCase technology has leveraged across the company’s industry-leading pharmacometrics, mechanistic modeling, and regulatory science platforms.

Growing Number of Clinical Studies for Drug Discovery to Drive the Growth in Computational Biology Market

Some of the major factors driving the growth of computational biology market are growing number of clinical studies in pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenomics for drug discovery & development, an upsurge of drug designing, personalized medicine, and disease modeling. Furthermore, growing demand for predictive models and increasing funding from governments and private organizations for R&D in this field are also boosting the growth of computational biology market. In addition, advantages such as reducing risks involved in human clinical trials for testing drugs during their development phase, offered by computational biology to also augment growth in this market. Extensive use of this technology in a large number of applications in academics, industrial and commercial sectors are further fuelling the growth of this market. On the flip side lack of properly trained professionals is hampering the growth of computational biology market.

North America has emerged as the Largest Market for Computational Biology Market in the Next 6 Years

North America has emerged as the largest market for computational biology market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. In North America region, factors such as growing investments in the R&D of novel drugs and disease modeling and growing technological advancements in biological computations is driving the growth of this market. Factors boosting the growth of computational biology market in the Asia Pacific region is due to increased expenditure in research works in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics in clinical studies for newer drugs.

