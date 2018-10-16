Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Size, Share Report 2017-2025

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT), which is known as dibutyl hydroxytoluene, is an antioxidant which is derived from phenol. Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) could be found naturally in numerous bacteria which includes green algae. The butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market is mainly used as a food additive for its antioxidant functionalities which helps to preserve fats. The BHT market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to its application in cosmetics as a preservative. BHT as an antioxidant helps to fight towards the degradation of cosmetic products such as lipsticks, eyeliners, foundations, blushes, and others. According to the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) ingredients such as cosmetics ingredients, pesticide ingredients are considered as Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) which could be used as a food additive to a level of concentrations of 0.02%. Moreover, the CIR Expert Panel has assessed BHT as safe to be used in cosmetic products.

The butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market is expected to grow due to its antioxidant property, during the forecast period. BHT as an antioxidant are used in animal feed which helps to improve disease resistance in the animals and provide protection for their skin-cell membranes. Thus, the increasing usage of antioxidants in animal feed as a food additive is expected to propel the butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market during the forecast period. According to the Environmental Working Group (EWG), low concentrations of BHT ranging from 0.01 to 0.1% is to be used in cosmetics industry. Owing to these factors the butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market is expected to propel during the forecast period.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.insightsandreports.com/request-sample/293

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT): The Anti-Oxidant

The butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market is expected to grow during the forecast period due application in food products such as meat and poultry comprises high demand for BHT. The rise in health awareness among consumers and increase in protein intake has in turn increased the consumption of meat as snacks of others forms. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), United States produces 20% of the total meat snacks. U.S., Mexico, and Canada are the largest producer of Beef Jerkies. The import of meat snacks increased from US$ 675 million in 2014 to US$ 842 million to 2017, in Canada. Thus, owing to the application of butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) in food and beverage industry, the butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market is expected to propel during the forecast period (2018 – 2025).

For more information about this report @ https://www.insightsandreports.com/industry-reports/butylated-hydroxytoluene-bht-market

Regional Acumens:

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to increase in consumption of meat and poultry products, with China being the major contributor for the market. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2016, China is a key producer of pork meat with about 31.3 kg/capita pork meat production which is followed by poultry and beef products. Thus, the growing consumption of fresh meat and other meat products is expected to boost the market for butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) during the forecast period in Asia Pacific.

Market Players:

The global players are more focused on strategies to withstand their place in the competitive market with expansions, collaborations, mergers, partnership, acquisition, and innovations. For instance, in 2015, Cargill Incorporated, had established a new plant in Europe for expanding their animal feed capacity, which is further expected to boost the butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market in the forecast period. Major players for the butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market include Eastman Chemical Company, Emerald Kalama Chemical, LANXESS, Impextraco NV, Perstorp Group, Quality Industries, and Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd., among others.

About Us:

Insights and Reports is a research and consulting group assisting the clients with 360-degree insights with real time qualitative and quantitative information. The Insights and Reports team is valued for continuous client-oriented services. Our data scientists monitor the markets pertaining to their expertise on a daily basis with the help of 150+ analysts to back them with accurate market studies.

Contact Us:

Mr.Saby

Insights And Reports

2201 Cooperative Way #600,

Herndon, VA 20171, USA.

Tel: +1 703 574 4447

Email:sales@insightsandreports.com