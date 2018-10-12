Sports production software is a tool used to catalog media in sports production and other live events. It is also used for live streaming, in-venue sports production, and complete on-air content production by leagues, broadcasters, teams, and sports schools. Several sports production software vendors offer complete suite of sports content production system to enhance viewer engagement. Sports production software also enables users to gather informative and detailed content during the live game or sports event. Furthermore, it allows users to analyze the information post game or event. These tools are often used to engage with viewers through social media by offering interactive, virtual and data-driven applications, or software modules.

Sports production software also enables broadcasters to embed live graphics, virtual graphics, advertisements, and sports analysis with video content. This software also allows virtual advertisement replacement. This helps content owners insert targeted and unobtrusive region-specific virtual advertisements on field-side advertising boards or digital signage. Sports production software also provides monetization opportunities for content owners and broadcasters to integrate advance technology and turn control room into a content creation source. It also helps broadcasters insert value-added content for sponsorship activities. Sports production software also helps broadcasters attain centralized remote facility. It provides integration between monitoring platform and replay server.

Rapid increase in distribution of sports content across the world through internet is primarily driving the sports production software market. Rise in investments in sports events and live event sponsorship is also anticipated to boost the sports production software market during the forecast period. According to the ESP Sponsorship Report, more than US$ 65 Bn are anticipated to be invested or sponsored in global live events by the end of 2018. Increase in popularity and viewership of sports events such as Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), cricket, and tennis is boosting the demand for dynamic, effective, and efficient tools to enhance viewer engagement.

Presence of a large number of viewers and their engagement and experience with content is encouraging content owners and broadcasters to adopt sports production software. Growth in adoption of virtual productions and connection to on-site cameras through internet protocol (IP) technology is expected to boost the global sports production software market. However, limited awareness of sports production software around the globe, especially in emerging regions such as Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific, is likely to hamper the adoption of software in the near future. Nevertheless, rise in popularity of sports and streaming of live sports events across these regions is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market during the forecast period.