SATCOM Equipment Market is estimated to reach $39.61 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2025. Satellite communications equipment are used for the transmission, conditioning, & reception of satellite signals in global telecommunications. Satellite communications equipment varies in terms of there performance with frequency, output power, operating voltage, gain, return loss, operating temperature, & operating humidity. Various types of satellite communications equipment used are modem/router, receiver, transmitter/transponder, transceiver, antenna, and other SATCOM products. With increasing need for the nonstop communication in several industries, and growth in demand for customized SATCOM solutions in the aviation industry, it is expected that the SATCOM equipment market is going to register high growth over the forecasted period.
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/satcom-equipment-market/request-sample
High use of SATCOM equipment in telecommunication, space exploration, and telemetry is the driving factor for the growth of the market. Other factors impacting the growth of the market are growing requirement for high throughput satellite services, growing demand for customized satcom solutions in the aviation industry, and increasing requirement of continuous communication in several industries. Huge development & maintenance cost of earth station infrastructures to support SATCOM devices adversely affect the SATCOM market growth. Also, growing usage of cloud-based services for ground mobility platform would create new opportunities for players in this market.
The SATCOM equipment market has been categorized on the basis of product, technology, vertical, end-use, and geography. Product includesSATCOM modem/router, SATCOM receiver, SATCOM transmitter/transponder, SATCOM transceiver, SATCOM antenna, and other SATCOM products. By technology, market is categorized into SATCOM telemetry, SATCOM VSAT, SATCOM AIS, SATCOM-on-the-move, and SATCOM-on-the-pause. Further, vertical includes government & defense, and commercial. End-Use comprises land mobile SATCOM equipment, portable SATCOM equipment, maritime SATCOM equipment, airborne SATCOM equipment, and land fixed SATCOM equipment.
Global SATCOM equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/satcom-equipment-market/toc
The key players operating in the market are L3 Technologies, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Cobham Plc, Viasat, Inc., Gilat Satellite Networks, Campbell Scientific, Inc., Hughes Network Systems LLC, Aselsan A. S., and Communications & Power Industries LLC, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global SATCOM Equipment Market with respect to major segments such as product, technology, vertical, and end-use
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global SATCOM Equipment Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global SATCOM Equipment Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & Synthetic Platelets, new developments and business strategies
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/satcom-equipment-market/request-customization
Scope of the Global SATCOM Equipment Market
Product Segments
SATCOM Modem/Router
SATCOM Receiver
SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder
SATCOM Transceiver
SATCOM Antenna
Other SATCOM Products
Technology Segments
SATCOM Telemetry
SATCOM VSAT
SATCOM AIS
SATCOM-on-the-Move
SATCOM-on-the-Pause
Vertical Segments
Government & Defense
Commercial
End-Use Segments
Land Mobile SATCOM Equipment
Portable SATCOM Equipment
Maritime SATCOM Equipment
Airborne SATCOM Equipment
Land Fixed SATCOM Equipment
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
Contact Us
Mr. Jack
Market Research Outlet
Tel: +91-800-757-7711
Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com
Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com