EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW OF CELEBRITY MAKEUP EXPERTS BHARAT & DORRIS’S FESTIVE MAKEUP LOOKS COSTUME BY DESIGNER ROHIT VERMA

Celebrity Makeup Experts Bharat & Dorris brings to you an audacious combination of bold & classy make up looks of the upcoming festive season.

Through an exclusive preview, Bharat & Dorris showcased some of the best & wearable looks with smoky eyes, bold lips, sculpted brows, contoured face & blushed cheeks.

While you can draw inspiration from their looks, Bharat & Dorris shared some of their tips which they use of our Bollywood beauties “Most essential thing is skin care. If your skin is looking nice, your makeup will automatically look beautiful. Since festive season is round the corner, we bring to you some of the looks for your Diwali bashes, card party, office party etc.There is something for everyone. Be it bold on eyes & keeping lips nude or vice versa, we have kept everyone’s preference in mind”

When asked about one query, they are often asked, they said “We are usually asked about keep the makeup intact through the night. I would suggest you to use a makeup fixing spray which suits your skin type. It helps prolonging the longevity of the makeup”

ABOUT – Bharat and Dorris, who are known for creating the “flawless look”, are one of the ruling icons of the make-up art today. They have introduced a new age of finesse and detail in film, bollywood, advertisement, fashion show, events like MISS INDIA, MRS INDIA, GLADRAGS SUPER MODEL, FILMAWARDS and many more. Also done numerous covers for fashion, films and lifestyle magazines like Femina, Gladrags, Film fare, Stardust, Cine Blitz, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Femina and Verve for celebrities and film actress.

From Miss India pageant to Bollywood, from bridal make-up to ad films, in their many years of work, there isn’t a single actor or actress who has not had the magical touch either in hair or in make-up, from the expert hands of Bharat and Dorris. They are the most favored make-up gurus with celebrities like Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen, Rani Mukherjee, Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, Shridevi, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and almost every star and beauty queen clamoring enough for their artistic treatment, which make the women glamorous enough to face the best photographers and cinematographers.