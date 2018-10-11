Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Scope, Business Analysis and Future Projections till 2025

11th October 2018 – Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market is expected to grow gradually at significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its application are rising enormously across the globe. Aircraft galleys are designed for well-organized usage for the staff associates within the partial space in the cabin, with prominence on functionalities and sturdiness. Most probably light weight elements are preferred for any aircraft equipment.
The prominent factors that are playing major role in the Aircraft Galley Equipment Market are, growing demand for energy-efficient aircraft from Asia Pacific, rising commercial aircraft deliveries, increasing aircraft fleet size. Moreover, the cost-efficient commercial model and basic service policy approved by the local airlines have increased the demand for new aircraft in the Asia Pacific region.
With the presence of multinational manufacturers, the market is highly competitive. To lead the market manufacturers are concentrating to achieve cost-effectiveness in their product by using advanced technologies, enhancing the skills of the present facilities and ranging their business to Asia Pacific.
Aircraft Galley Equipment Market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Aircraft Galley Equipment Market is classified, by type into Galley Frames, Galley Inserts, Galley Carts, and others. Aircraft Galley Equipment Market is classified, by application into Regional Jets, Wide Body Aircrafts, and Narrow Body Aircrafts.
Narrow body aircrafts segment accounted for the largest market share of the Aircraft Galley Equipment Market and will continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is mainly due to growing concentration on fuel efficacy and the higher request for narrow-body aircraft. It is expected that there will be need for new narrow-body aircraft over forecast period.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- B/E Aerospace
- JAMCO
- Zodiac Aerospace
- AIM Altitude
- Bucher Group
- Diehl Stiftung
- Aerolux
- Turkish Cabin Interior
- DYNAMO Aviation
- MAPCO
- Biskay
- Guoxiong Photoelectric and many others
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Galley Inserts
- Galley Carts
- Galley Frames
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Norrow-body Aircrafts
- Wide-body Aircrafts
- Others
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Aircraft Galley Equipment in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
