Middle East and Africa Ride Hailing Market to Exhibit 20% CAGR until 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “Middle East & Africa Ride Hailing Market By Vehicle Type, By Internet Connectivity, By Service Type, By Vehicle Connectivity, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2023”, MEA ride hailing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21% during 2018 – 2023. Backed by ease of booking and enhanced comfort offered by ride hailing services, in addition to growing population and rising urbanization, the Middle East & Africa ride hailing market is expected to register high double digit growth in the coming years. Some of the other factors that would aid growth in the market are increasing air pollution levels owing to the rising fleet of automobiles coupled with supportive government initiatives to encourage use of ride hailing services.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3435

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

South Africa is the largest market for ride hailing across the Middle East & Africa region, owing to growing internet penetration across the country. Moreover, South Africa has a large fleet of passenger cars, backed by its rapidly developing infrastructure. With a value share of over 90% in ride hailing market across the region, passenger car segment dominated the market, followed by micro mobility vehicles segment, in 2017. People prefer passenger cars for ride hailing as they provide the most comfortable mode of transportation and are cost effective as well.

“Uber Technologies, Lyft, and Didi Chuxing are among the key players operating in the Middle East & Africa ride hailing market. Owing to the region’s huge potential, several major players are investing heavily to develop their ride hailing services network across the region, which is expected to have a positive impact on MEA ride hailing market over the course of next five years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Middle East & Africa Ride Hailing Market By Vehicle Type, By Internet Connectivity, By Service Type, By Vehicle Connectivity, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2023” has analyzed the potential of ride hailing market across the region, and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and trends. The report will suffice in providing the intending clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by the industry.

Browse 42 market data Figures and Tables spread through 60 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “Middle East & Africa Ride Hailing Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/middle-east-and-africa-ride-hailing-market/3435.html

Table of Content:

Product Overview Research Methodology Analyst View Middle East & Africa Ride Hailing Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1.By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1.By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Vs. Micro Mobility Vehicles)

4.2.2.By Internet Connectivity (3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, and 5G)

4.2.3.By Service Type (E-hailing, Car Sharing, and Station Based Mobility)

4.2.4.By Vehicle Connectivity (V2P, V2I, V2V, and Others)

4.2.5.By Country

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Internet Connectivity)

4.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Service Type)

4.6. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Connectivity)

4.7. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

4.8. Middle East & Africa Ride Hailing Market Country Analysis

4.8.1. South Africa Ride Hailing Market Outlook

4.8.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.8.1.1.1. By Value

4.8.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.8.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type

4.8.1.2.2. By Internet Connectivity

4.8.1.2.3. By Service Type

4.8.1.2.4. By Vehicle Connectivity

4.8.1.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

4.8.2. UAE Ride Hailing Market Outlook

4.8.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.8.2.1.1. By Value

Continued…………………