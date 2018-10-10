Industrial Gloves Industry and Market studies Research Report 2018

Our latest research report entitled Industrial Gloves Market (by material (natural rubber gloves, vinyl gloves, nitrile gloves, polyethylene and neoprene) and end user (aerospace, flat panel, disk drive, medical devices, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Industrial Gloves. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Industrial Gloves cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Industrial Gloves growth factors.

The forecast Industrial Gloves Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Industrial Gloves on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

Industrial gloves are used to ensure safety of the employee and sanitary conditions in the workplace. Gloves are mainly composed of synthetic and natural materials. Most of the industrial purpose gloves are heat, chemical, cold, and abrasion resistant. A common material used for the manufacturing these types of gloves is nitrile. Moreover, Industrial gloves are used as a personal protective equipment in various industries such as automotive, food and healthcare to ensure worker’s safety. The main advantage of industrial gloves is that it can be disposable as well as reusable based on the requirement of specific work environment.

Huge presence of manufacturing industries coupled with strict rules and regulations on industrial safety is anticipated to remain the key factor for driving the growth of the industrial gloves market. Additionally, the demand for disposable gloves is driven by the it’s low cost as compared to re-usable gloves. However, instability witnessed in the demand for rubber is anticipated to hamper the growth of the industrial gloves market. Furthermore, it is observed that nitrile gloves are replacing rubber, which in turn is creating huge growth opportunities for the key players in the industrial gloves market. These nitrile gloves are gaining popularity owing to the allergy-free properties, puncture resistance and durable properties.

Among geographies, North America dominated the global industrial gloves market followed by Europe. The Europe and North America has recorded almost two-third of the total market revenue and increasing awareness regarding the workers safety is anticipated to aid the maintaining regions market position. North America is developed with huge end-user industries owing to the strict regulations for the safety of the labors. On the other hand, rising automation over the American jobs and very soon, there will be no worker working in the manufacturing and other end-use industry. Furthermore, because of automotive and steel industries and industry chemicals these gloves are scheduled to observe high demand in the Asia Pacific regions.

The prominent companies profiled in the industrial gloves market are Honeywell International Inc., SHOWA, Inc., Ansell Healthcare, and Superior Glove. The market players and entrants are adopting new strategies in their products and employ cost reduction to maintain and influence market position. Moreover, a revolutionary type of medical examination glove has been developed recently, which seems to have an entire new layer of infection control. These gloves are designed to have the built-in antimicrobial technology, which has already been evident of preventing the spread of infection in highly sensitive areas such as hospitals.

Major Key Players mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global industrial gloves market such as, Semperit AG Holding, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Rubberex, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Towa Corporation, Shamrock Manufacturing Company Inc, Superior Glove, Ansell Healthcare, SHOWA, Inc and Honeywell International Inc.