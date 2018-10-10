Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Research Report, Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Future Outlook, Size : Ken Research

According to study, “Retinal Surgery Devices Market (By Devices Segment, Application, Geography, Region and Company Profile) – Global Forecast to 2025” some of the major companies that are currently working in the retinal surgery devices market are Alcon Inc, Escalon medical, Optosplc, Iridex corporation, Lumenis, Leica Microsystems GmbH, Synergetics USA, Ellex medical lasers, Carl zeissmeditec AG, Topcon corporation, Erbeelektromedizin, Bausch &lomb incorporated.

Retinal surgery devices are a wide variety of devices used in surgical processes on the retina. These devices and instruments are forceps and scissors vitreous body (20G), forceps and scissors vitreous body (23G and 25G), trocar system, retinal brush & diamond erasor, back flush & infusion instruments, pick, spatula & knife vitreous body, sclera plug & forceps sclera plug, retractor for premature infant, trans-scleral instruments and sclera depressor and others. Retinal surgery devices are used for the treatment of retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, epiretinal membrane, macular hole and others.

On the basis of product, retinal surgery devices market is segmented into many types such asvitrectomypacks, surgical instruments, microscopic illumination equipment, vitrectomy machine and retinal laser equipment. Vitreous is a transparent gel that fills the eye from the iris to the retina. Retinal surgical instruments are used to repair detached or torn retinas in procedures such as laser surgery, vitrectomy, cryotherapy, retinopexy and sclera buckle surgery. Surgical instruments may be cannulas, forceps, hooks & manipulators, retractors, scissors and speculums. Vitrectomy machine is used for removing some or all of the vitreous humor within a patient’s eye. Retinal laser equipment produces a pure, high-intensity beam of light energy.

The retinal devices market is also driven by technological upgradations are responsible for heightened inclination of physicians, thereby, widening the scope for greater adoption of retinal surgery devices in future. The advanced equipment are equipped with fundus imaging units, micro incision technology, endoillumination systems. Retinal surgery devices have use benefits of improving the cost-efficiency, safety, rapid recovery, and efficacy, reduced hospital stay, less incision wounds and reduce postsurgical complications etc. However there are some of disadvantages of retinal surgery devices are high intrustivity, very expensive and potentially harmful etc.

Increasing number of vitreoretinal surgeries is expected to boost demand for vitreoretinal surgery devices over the forecast period. These surgeries are more common among geriatric population. Therefore demand for vitreoretinal surgeries are increasing which in turn is directly to propel the sales of vitreoretinal surgery devices. The increasing incidence of visual disorders creates high opportunities for vitreoretinal surgery devices manufacturers. Moreover recent technological developments like automation and ease of use of the vitreoretinal surgery devices are boosting sales and increase adoption of vitreoretinal surgery devices.

The 2018 global retinal surgical device market is approaching $2 billion and is expected to grow to $3.6 billion by 2025. Nearly 80 percent of 2018 revenues will come from a wide range of devices used to perform vitrectomy including, vitrectomy machines, procedure packs, and numerous allied products such as ocular gases, silicone oil, scleral buckles, ocular dyes, light sources, dedicated retina instruments, and cryosurgical devices. Since the number of vitrectomy procedures is the key market driver. North America is the largest regional market for retinal surgery devices. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period 2017-2025. Moreover, Latin America and Middle East and Africa are interesting closely to grab maximum share of the retinal surgery devices market. The global retinal surgery instruments segment is anticipated to capture over 15% share of the market by 2025.

