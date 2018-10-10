Global Content Delivery Network Market to reach a market size of $22.9 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Content Delivery Network Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Content Delivery Network is expected to attain a market size of $22.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period.
The Internet and its increasing use over the years has become the prime factor driving the market for CDN networks worldwide. Additionally, the ever growing mobile technology and the use social media have also actively contributed to the market growth. With improved accessibility, storage, and scalability, the market has tremendous opportunities for growth during the forecast period.
The Standard/ Non-Video CDN market dominated the Global Content Delivery Network Market by Type in 2015. The Web Performance Optimization market dominated the Global Content Delivery Network Market by Solution Type. The Cloud Security market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.9% during (2016 – 2022).
North America would be the market leader, with maximum market share in 2016, and would be a dominant region during the forecast period. APAC would be a highly opportunistic region, with tremendous growth opportunities. The key factors driving the growth rate in APAC region are increasing use of cloud services, rapid adoption of mobile and smartphone devices, and unprecedented growth in the video usage. The continuous growth in the integration of various cloud services would further drive the overall CDN market.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Content Delivery Network have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Verizon Communications Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Google Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Level 3 Communications, Limelight Networks, Inc., Internap Corporation and Highwinds Network Group, Inc.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-content-delivery-network-market/
Research Scope
Global Content Delivery Network Market By Type
Standard/ Non-Video CDN
Video CDN
Global Content Delivery Network Market By Solution Type
Web Performance Optimization
Media Delivery
Cloud Security
Global Content Delivery Network Market By Adjacent Service Type
Cloud Storage
Analytics and Monitoring
API’s
CDN Network Design
Support and Maintenance
Others
Global Content Delivery Network Market By Service Provider Type
Traditional CDN
Telco CDN
Cloud Service Providers
Others
Global Content Delivery Network Market By Organization Size
Small and Medium Businesses
Large Enterprises
Global Content Delivery Network Market By Vertical
Advertising
Media and Entertainment
Online Gaming
E-Commerce
Education
Government
Healthcare
Others
Global Content Delivery Network Market By Geography
North America Content Delivery Network Market
US. Content Delivery Network Market
Canada Content Delivery Network Market
Mexico Content Delivery Network Market
Rest of North America Content Delivery Network Market
Europe Content Delivery Network Market
Germany Content Delivery Network Market
UK. Content Delivery Network Market
France Content Delivery Network Market
Russia Content Delivery Network Market
Spain Content Delivery Network Market
Italy Content Delivery Network Market
Rest of Europe Content Delivery Network Market
Asia-Pacific Content Delivery Network Market
China Content Delivery Network Market
Japan Content Delivery Network Market
India Content Delivery Network Market
South Korea Content Delivery Network Market
Singapore Content Delivery Network Market
Malaysia Content Delivery Network Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Content Delivery Network Market
LAMEA Content Delivery Network Market
Brazil Content Delivery Network Market
Argentina Content Delivery Network Market
UAE Content Delivery Network Market
Saudi Arabia Content Delivery Network Market
South Africa Content Delivery Network Market
Nigeria Content Delivery Network Market
Rest of LAMEA Content Delivery Network Market
Companies Profiled
Verizon Communications Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc.
Google Inc.
Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Level 3 Communications
Limelight Networks, Inc.
Internap Corporation.
Highwinds Network Group, Inc.
