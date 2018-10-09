Syringomyelia Market Growth Europe and USA | Demographics | Maps | Graphs | FDA Approval | Global Forecast 2018-2023

Syringomyelia is a chronic condition characterized by a fluid-filled cyst known as a syrinx that forms within the spinal cord. The syrinx can expand over time, and destroy the surrounding nerve tissue. There are several possible causes of syringomyelia but most cases are associated with Chiari malformation. Symptoms of syringomyelia may include pain, stiffness in the back, shoulders, neck, arms, or legs, progressive weakness in the arms and legs, headaches, imbalance, loss of bowel and bladder control, the curvature of the spine (scoliosis), numbness, or tingling.

There are majorly two forms of syringomyelia: congenital syringomyelia and acquired syringomyelia. The congenital syringomyelia is caused by a Chiari malformation, whereas causes of acquired syringomyelia include meningitis, spinal cord injury, a spinal cord tumor, arachnoiditis, tethered cord syndrome, and bleeding into the cord (hemorrhage).

According to the National Organization for rare diseases, syringomyelia is most commonly found in young adults between the ages of 20-40 years, but can also develop in young children or older adults. It is also reported that the condition is slightly more common in males than females.

Notably, rising need for the better treatment methods is the key factor driving the syringomyelia market growth. A number of scientist and researcher are continuously trying to find ways to halt or reverse the cell damage occurred due to spinal cord injury. Diagnostic technology is another area of continued research to better visualize conditions in the spine even before symptoms appear.

Various other factors such as increasing prevalence of syringomyelia, and related complications, increasing government assistance, improving regulatory framework, increasing awareness, and rising funding and reimbursement are continuously contributing to the growth of the global syringomyelia market.

However, high treatment cost, injuries occurred because of treatment, and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may hinder the growth of the market to an extent over the review period.

It is estimated that the syringomyelia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Syringomyelia Market: Key Players

Tryker, Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, CONMED Corporation, Novartis AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Zimmer Holdings Inc., TransEnterix, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Aspen Surgical Products, Inc., Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens Ltd., STORZ MEDICAL AG, and others.



Global Syringomyelia Market: Segmentation

The global syringomyelia market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is classified as congenital syringomyelia (communicating syringomyelia) and acquired syringomyelia (noncommunicating syringomyelia).

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is classified as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computerized tomography (CT) scan, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is classified as monitoring, surgical care, and medication. The surgical care is further segmented into Chiari surgery, expansive duraplasty, surgical removal of the obstruction, draining the syrinx (shunt operation), and others. The medication is further segmented into analgesics, muscle relaxants, and others.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, drug stores, pharmacies, and others.

Global Syringomyelia Market: Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the syringomyelia market owing to the rising awareness among people, and high healthcare expenditure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015, the total health expenditure in the United States was reported to be USD 3.2 trillion and hospital care accounted for a share of 32.3%.

Europe holds the second position in the global syringomyelia market. It is expected that the support provided by the government bodies for research & development and improvement in reimbursement policies in the healthcare are likely to drive the market of the Europe region.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing syringomyelia market owing to a huge patient pool and developing healthcare technology. Healthcare expenditure is also increasing in various Asia Pacific countries. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in the years 2015-2016, the total health expenditure was USD 170.4 billion, which is 3.6% higher than the expenditure of the year 2014-2015.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the global market due to lack of technical knowledge and poor medical facilities.

