Synthetic Concrete Fibers Industry Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

This report researches the worldwide Synthetic Concrete Fibers Market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.



This study categorizes the global Synthetic Concrete Fibers breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Synthetic concrete is a special high performance concrete fiber used in concrete / mortar, it can control the micro cracks concrete plastic shrinkage effectively, which caused by shrinkage, temperature changes and other factors, to prevent and suppress the formation and development of cracks in the concrete native, thereby increasing the service life of concrete.

The classification of Synthetic Concrete Fibers includes Nylon Fibers, Polyethylene Fibers, Polypropylene Fibers, High Modulus Fibers and other.

The proportion of Polypropylene Fibers in 2016 is about 43.4%, and the proportion of Polyethylene Fibers in 2016 is about 29.3%.Synthetic Concrete Fibers is application in Industrial Flooring, Bridge & Road, Residential & Commercial Building and Others. The most of Synthetic Concrete Fibers is used in Residential & Commercial Building, and the market share in 2016 is about 38.4%.



USA region is the largest supplier of Synthetic Concrete Fibers, with a production market share nearly 56.2% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Synthetic Concrete Fibers, enjoying production market share about 15.7% in 2016.

USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 48% in 2016.

Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19% in 2016.



Market competition is intense, Euclid Chemical, Sika, Propex Global, ABC Polymer, BASF are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Global Synthetic Concrete Fibers market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic Concrete Fibers.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Synthetic Concrete Fibers capacity, production, value, price and market share of Synthetic Concrete Fibers in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Euclid Chemical

Sika

Propex Global

ABC Polymer

BASF

Nycon

FORTA

Elasto Plastic Concrete

Fabpro

Belgian Fibers

Taian Tongban Fiber

TianYi

Zibo Longshun Chemical Fiber

Zibo Ruixing

Tianzhitu Technology

Synthetic Concrete Fibers Breakdown Data by Type

Nylon Fibers

Polyethylene Fibers

Polypropylene Fibers

High Modulus Fiber

Others



Synthetic Concrete Fibers Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Flooring

Bridge & Road

Residential & Commercial Building

Others

Synthetic Concrete Fibers Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Synthetic Concrete Fibers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key Synthetic Concrete Fibers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years. To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

