Rehabilitation Robotics Industry Drivers and Challenges 2018 To 2025

This report studies the global market size of Rehabilitation Robotics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Rehabilitation Robotics in these regions.This research report categorizes the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Rehabilitation Robotics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Rehabilitation Robotics is a field of research dedicated to understanding and augmenting rehabilitation through the application of robotic devices. Rehabilitation robotics includes development of robotic devices tailored for assisting different sensorimotor functions (e.g. arm, hand, leg, ankle), development of different schemes of assisting therapeutic training, and assessment of sensorimotor performance (ability to move) of patient; here, robots are used mainly as therapy aids instead of assistive devices. Rehabilitation using robotics is generally well tolerated by patients, and has been found to be an effective adjunct to therapy in individuals suffering from motor impairments, especially due to stroke.

In the future, rehabilitation robots will develop towards intelligent, operation more simple. Robots will be able to observe the user's intent, according to the user's instructions to complete the various operations. Rehabilitation robots will be more human. Rehabilitation robot design should be more consider a patient's physiological and psychological characteristics. The robot's color, shape, behavior can let a person feel more comfortable.The global Rehabilitation Robotics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Rehabilitation Robotics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

AlterG

Bionik

Ekso Bionics

Myomo

Hocoma

Fanuc

Focal Meditech

Honda Motor

Instead Technologies

Aretech

Woodway

MRISAR

Tyromotion

Rehabilitation Robotics Market size by Product

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Exoskeleton



Rehabilitation Robotics Market size by End User

Sports and Orthopedic Medicine

Neurorehabilitation

Military Strength Training

The study objectives of Rehabilitation Robotics Market report are:

To study and analyze the global Rehabilitation Robotics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of Rehabilitation Robotics market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global Rehabilitation Robotics companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development. To project the value and sales volume of Rehabilitation Robotics submarkets, with respect to key regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Unit). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Rehabilitation Robotics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

