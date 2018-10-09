Green Tea Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Forecast 2015 To 2023

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Tea Bags

Tea Instant Mixes

Iced Green Tea

Others

By End-User / Application

Supermarkets

Tea Shops

Online Stores

Drink and Food Processing

Others

By Company

Nestle S.A.

Tetley GB Ltd

DSM Nutritional Products

Tata Global Beverage

AMORE Pacific Corp

Numi Organic Tea

Associated British Foods LLC

Unilever Group

Oregon Chai Inc

Northern tea Merchants Ltd.

Figure of List

Figure Global Green Tea Market Size (Million USD) 2012-2022

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

Figure Europe Market Growth 2015-2017

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2015-2017

Figure South America Market Growth 2015-2017

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2015-2017

Figure Global Green Tea Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2018-2023)

Figure Global Green Tea Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2018-2023)

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

