Digital Signature Market Report 2018 – RPost, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Ascertia, DocuSign Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation

Digital signatures provide Information security or source authentication for online documents, messages or records, in a way to analogous what a signature gives for a paper document. It is a set of alphabetic letters used to validate a cryptographic note by confirming that the sender cannot later disown the message. It guarantees that information has not been modified for the security reasons. This solution offers numerous benefits such as enhanced security, increased efficiency, lower costs and reduced turnover time. it ensures enhanced data integrity, transparency and customer satisfaction. Increase in online banking and surge in internet penetration boosting the adoption of digital signature around several industries.

Upgrade document security & control the workflow, global acceptance and legal compliance, independent verification are the key drivers propelling the growth of the global digital signature market. In addition, improved operational efficiency and enhanced end-to-end customer experience have also boosted the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding legality of digital signature is the major challenges hindering the growth of the market. Further, increased acceptance of cloud-based security solutions and technological evolution are likely to open up several growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

Component, deployment, industry vertical and geography are the major segments considered in the global digital signature market. By component, the market includes software, hardware and services. Moreover, deployment type segment consists of cloud-based and on-premises. The industry vertical segment is further bifurcated into. human resource, education, government, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, real estate, healthcare & life science and other verticals.

Based on geography, global digital signature market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Gemalto NV, RPost, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Ascertia, DocuSign Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, eSignLive by VASCO, Gemalto NV, Kofax Inc., Secured Signing Limited, SIGNiX, among others.

Scope of the Global Digital Signature Market

Component Segments

Software

Hardware

Services

Deployment Type Segments

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Industry Vertical Segments

Human Resource

Education

Government

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Real Estate

Healthcare & Life Science

Other Verticals

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

