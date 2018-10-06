Pune’s Vikram Makar Appointed AIRIA President

Vikram Makar, Chairman and Managing Director, Oriental Rubber Industries Private Limited, a Pune-based company, has been appointed President, All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA). This was announced at the 66th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of AIRIA held at Kolkata on September 28, 2018. Pune-based Vikram Makar is a chemical engineer with a post-graduate degree in rubber technology from the United Kingdom. A technocrat with experience of over 25 years in the rubber industry, he has undergone training with prestigious companies, including Siempelkamp in West Germany. Makar has also served as a member of the Technical Education Committee of AIRIA and till recently held the post of Vice President, AIRIA.

With a proven track record in the rubber industry, he has vast experience in project execution, equipment selection and modernisation with technical competence in process and compounding and expertise in production and procurement functions. Makar is a third generation entrepreneur and under his leadership Oriental Rubber Industries has emerged as one of the largest manufacturers of conveyor belts in India.

Speaking after taking over as President, AIRIA, Makar said, “My appointment has come at a time when AIRIA is gearing up for the India Rubber Expo, which is Asia’s largest event of its kind. To be held from January 17-19, 2019 at Mumbai, the rubber expo has grown to be one of the most anticipated events in the rubber industry today and we want to make sure that it will be a grand success this year too”.

About India Rubber Expo (IRE)

Now its 10th year, the India Rubber Expo, an international exhibition & conference, is to be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai as a valuable platform for growth, exchange and collaboration. An integral part of the thriving rubber industry, the IRE is a clear indicator of India’s own position as the second-fastest growing economy in the world.

About National Rubber Conference (NRC)

The National Rubber Conference is an initiative to keep the stakeholders of the Indian rubber industry updated about the global trends affecting them. It is an opportunity provided to the ‘rubberpreneur’ to be well-informed to take strategic decisions in order to chart their future growth. NRC signifies the emergence of the Indian rubber industry on the world stage with advanced technology and competitive rubber products reaching many countries across the globe.

About AIRIA

The All India Rubber Industries Association, established on April 14, 1945, is a not-for-profit organisation serving the rubber industry and trade with the objectives of safeguarding and promoting interests of the industry.Currently, it has 1,400 members.