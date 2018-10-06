Green Concrete Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report researches the worldwide Green Concrete market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Green Concrete breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Concrete which is made from concrete wastes that are eco-friendly are called as “Green concrete”.
Asia Pacific is expected to be promising market for green concrete in near future over rapid increment in construction expenditure by governments of India and China. Supportive government policies such as tax reliefs and introduction of foreign direct investment in India to promote infrastructural development are likely to augment the demand for green concrete. Government of India announced 12th Five Year Plan, aims to increase expenditure on infrastructural development in construction of houses, offices, roads and rails. The policy is aimed at regulating norms of foreign direct investment and promotes private public partnerships which are expected to increase demand for construction materials.
Global Green Concrete market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green Concrete.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Green Concrete capacity, production, value, price and market share of Green Concrete in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Gammon
Wagners
Hanson
Bonded Hudson NY
Metromix
The QUIKRETE Companies
Sika Corporation U.S.
Holcim
Green Concrete Breakdown Data by Type
Recyclable Material
Others
Green Concrete Breakdown Data by Application
Green Concrete Dam
Green Concrete Bridge
Green Concrete Building
Green Concrete Platform
Green Concrete Columns
Green Concrete Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Green Concrete Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Green Concrete capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Green Concrete manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Green Concrete :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of content
Global Green Concrete Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Green Concrete Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Green Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Recyclable Material
1.4.3 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Green Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Green Concrete Dam
1.5.3 Green Concrete Bridge
1.5.4 Green Concrete Building
1.5.5 Green Concrete Platform
1.5.6 Green Concrete Columns
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Green Concrete Production
2.1.1 Global Green Concrete Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Green Concrete Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Green Concrete Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Green Concrete Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Green Concrete Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Green Concrete Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
