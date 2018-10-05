Professional Dental Care Market Size, Share, Outlook, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2021

﻿According to the new market research report “Professional Dental Care Market by Type (Toothbrush (Electric, Battery-powered), Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Denture Products, Dental Accessories (Whitening Products, Breath Freshener, Dental Floss, Dental Water Jet)) – Global Forecast to 2021”,published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Professional Dental Care Market

Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=210346692

The professional dental care market witnessed moderate growth during the last decade and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2016 and 2021 to reach USD 961.0 Million by 2021. The growth in this market is majorly attributed to factors such as increasing small/private dental clinics, rising incidences of dental caries, increasing disposable incomes in emerging countries, growing awareness about dental hygiene, and economic gain for dental practitioners.

The global professional dental care market is segmented based on product type and geography. In recent years, the dental industry is gaining more importance due to increased demand of having specialized products, treatments and procedures to treat dental diseases. In 2015, toothpastes segment accounted for the largest share of global professional dental care market. The toothbrushes segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the next five years. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to higher utilization of the manual toothbrushes by end-users and recent technological advancements in the electric toothbrushes.

Browse and in-depth TOC on ” Professional Dental Care Market ”

172 – Tables

26 – Figures

178 – Pages

View more detailed TOC @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/professional-dental-care-market-210346692.html

Europe is the largest regional segment for professional dental care market owing to the well-established dental market. The largest share of this regional segment is driven by the increase in the aging population, rising demand for the advance oral care products, increase in governmental expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and rising awareness about dental hygiene.

However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rising geriatric population, rising awareness about dental hygiene, and increase medical tourism in countries such as India and China. The market players, namely, Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), and Unilever plc (U.K.) held the major share of the professional dental care market and will continue to dominate the market between 2016 and 2021.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=210346692

Some of the other players operating in this market are Johnson and Johnson (U.S.), Dr. Fresh, LLC (U.S.), Young Innovation Inc. (U.S.), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Sunstar (Japan).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com