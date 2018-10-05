Pharmaceutical Robots Market with Key Manufacturers, market share, CAGR, Share, Trend and Competitive Analysis and Forecast-2023

The Pharmaceutical Robots Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. Furthermore, it comprises of current events, latest market trends, schematic representation of the global companies with their prime developments, mergers & acquisitions, deals and agreements, expansions and investments, etc.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Pharmaceutical Robots Devices Market was worth USD 50.48 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 152.73 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.09% during the forecast period. In the stream of robotics, automation of laboratories is emerging significantly. Pharmaceutical robots help in packaging and transferring materials, for example, diagnostic kits and assays. This lessens the rate of human errors and allows researchers to concentrate on experiments. Alternate applications of robots incorporate uncapping, repetitive capping work, and task of manual pipettes. Therefore, mechanized machines help researchers by facilitating their work and prompt fast lab work. The field of robotics is observing extensive size of technological progressions. In the stream of industrial robots, pharmaceutical robots are a developing portion. Different associations are coming up with advanced robotic machines, which are anticipated to bolster the pharmaceutical robots market.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2017, the Asia Pacific area represented a conspicuous share of the pharmaceutical robots marker, trailed by Europe with a considerable share of the market. The existence of vast number of pharmaceutical organizations in economies, for example, Japan and China is fuelling the industrial robots market in Asia Pacific. The existence of driving pharmaceutical organizations with substantial manufacturing facilities in these nations is anticipated to impel the development of this area. Europe represented a significant share of the worldwide pharmaceutical robots market attributable to high implementation of robots in Germany. Besides, a few activities have been adopted the European Union so as to build up administrative norms identified with security protocols in the field of robotics.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Mitsubishi Electric, Universal Robots, FANUC, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA, Epson, ABB India, Denso, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and SHIBUYA KOGYO CO LTD. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Pharmaceutical Robots Devices Market is segmented as follows:-

By Type:

Traditional Robots

SCARA Robots

Cartesian Robots

Articulated Robots

Delta Robots

Collaborative Robots

By Application:

Laboratory Applications

Picking and Packaging

Pharmaceutical Drugs Inspection

By End User:

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

