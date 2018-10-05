Mandelic Acid Market Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Share 2025

5th October 2018 – Mendelic acid is an aromatic alpha hydroxy acid with the molecular formula C6H5CH(OH)CO2H. It is a white crystalline solid that is solvable in water and polar organic solvents. It is a valuable precursor to numerous drugs. The molecule is chiral. The racemic mixture is known as paramandelic acid.

Mandelic Acid Market size will endure to see strong development with increasing application potential across the healthcare and individual care industry. Mandelic acid, is removed from bitter almonds is avital ingredient in cosmetic and medicine industry it is used as an intermediate & antimicrobial in personal care and pharmaceuticals products.

Upsurge in consumer purchasing power looked by upsurge in application scope relating to adult acne will excite mandelic acid market in cosmetic applications. Global cosmetic industry spending was over the forecast period and is foretold to surpass growth in women influence at work looked by growth in men recital for creams and lotion has driven product demand.

As a cosmetic ingredient, it owns dissimilar advantages, making it suitable to meet consumer needs which contains exfoliating dead skin, repair sun damaged skin, treats freckles, and acts an anti-aging formula. The product has anti-bacterial properties which makes them ideal for pharmacologist uses. And it can be used with methenamine to crop mandelamine, which is used to treat chronic urinary tract infections (UTI). Moreover, organizationally it acts as an antibiotic used for bacterial infectious treatment.

As per industry estimates yearly about high occur globally majorly experimental in women. Upsurge in consumer health awareness and affordability to pay for medical prescription should help to drive mandelic acid market growth. Additionally, the product is also used a fundamental of chemical face peels in medical community. Mandelic Acid Industry is segmented by Geographical Region into Europe, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

APAC led by India and China mandelic acid market size is predictable to witness significant or constant growth which is major hold in global cosmetic industry share in 2015 escorted by large population size are possible reasons to faster local industry growth. Increase in per capita disposable income coupled with the cosmetic industry growth is feasible to favor product demand.

North America mandelic acid market application is likely to observe distinguished growth owing to increase in trend for anti-aging cream accompanied by EPA approval to use as an ingredient in drugs and creams. Upsurge in pharmaceutical expenditure and preferred for nutraceutical products should favor Europe market share. Germany’s medical drugs’ spending is noted to be highest in the region.

Market Segment:

Global Mandelic Acid market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

BASF

Keyuan Biopharm

Wuhan Runder Pharmda Technology

Hanhong Chemical

Xiang Rong Chemical

Shengyu Chemical

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

DL Type

L Type

D Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

API Synthesis

Other

