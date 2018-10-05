Making Children Playground Attractive with Equipment/Floor Coating!

There can be a vast number of things that bring smile to the kids face. Playground is one of such activity where while enjoying the sports using different equipments the kids find their fun time. The floor coating supplies and other materials are standardised in UAE/Dubai as per government norms to make it a safe and eco-friendly space.

The playgrounds bring smile not only to the children but to the parents as well. Thus to cater them with complete satisfaction it is important to make the things more attractive and delightful. Some of the most important reasons for getting an upgraded place are:

1. Kids Improve their Balance and Coordination

With running and crossing different hurdles, children get to know about the speed, distance and coordination of steps to balance the weight. This also works as an exercise for them, keeps them fit.

2. Strong Strategic Development

The different playground equipments needs a quick and responsive mindset to complete different rides. For this kids need to be attentive and more real-time thinker. By playing on such developed and engineered equipments they develop strong mental skills and hence improve their strategic abilities.

3. Higher Creativity and Problem Solving Ability

With the advance tech set equipment, the children learn to use their creativity and resolve the issues. This helps in simplifying their real life tasks as well and help to nurture the creative mind. In long run it is helpful in higher performance on education and sports, the career can be groomed in a better way.

Floor Coating Enhancement And Importance in Playgrounds of Dubai/UAE :

Floor coating options are grooming in the areas such as Dubai and UAE due to high temperature issues. The floor coating is applicable on playground for many reason. More information on how this can be a mode of attraction and beautification is given further.

A. Anti-Corroding Agents

Due to regular use of playground there lies a higher probability of dents in the floor and corrosion on the equipments. To avoid this the floor coating is observed to be a best solution.

B. Attractive Color Schemes

The color combination can soothe the eyes of the little ones and is recommended by most of the psychology experts. It makes the place look children friendly, branding and painting becomes easy.

C. Cushioned Floor

The floor coating makes the ground cushioned thus lowering the ground impact. The incidents during the sports can be avoided or minimised using this solutions. Also it is healthy to play in such system as it is bouncy.

D. Dent Free Floors

The coating makes the playground plain and dent free thus the kids can play without the worries of getting hurt due to hurdles or deformity in the ground.

E. Medically Preferable

The ground coating substance is mixed with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal substances to make it more hygenic. This helps in keeping the harmful mosquitos and other insects as well as microbes away from the kids.

The solution is preferable for the areas in Dubai and UAE in schools, parks and backyards. This is a customized solutions according to area and budget.

