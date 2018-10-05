Godrej Alive Mulund – 2/3/4 BHK Apartments in Mumbai

Spread over beautiful 6 acres of landscapes, Godrej Alive Mulund is a pre-launch luxury project with total 8 towers. Towers A, B, C and E are currently available for booking and each tower has 25 floors. Each tower includes three basement parking options. There are 1200 units all set to be the part of this project and developer has taken all the efforts. It is known to be the ideal address where you can lead your life in a pollution free environment where you will breathe pure and fresh air. Godrej Alive enjoys ample connectivity to the world-class landmarks and you can feel the touch of nature.

Major Specifications

Godrej Alive Mulund is a well-planned development all set to offer the best of amenities and luxury. This luxurious address is truly a construction marvel in terms of overall outlook. The pre launch project of Godrej Alive has serene landscapes, versant greens, ample lighting, and grand gateways. This project is known to have artistically designed common areas. It has warm touch with royal lobby areas for the residents. It has Italian marble flooring in lobby area.

In Godrej Alive Pre Launch, each tower features high-speed lifts for improved convenience. It literally saves energy in common areas with solar lighting. All of the apartments have airy and ventilated living rooms. It has excellent quality fittings in all the bathrooms. It also has Jacuzzi/shower area to provide ample comfort to the residents. It has best quality doors and windows planned in this project. It is known to have modular kitchens with best of fittings and interiors. Godrej Alive has sufficient electrical fittings and plumbing for added convenience. These housing units are also known for flooring. It has world-class vitrified tile flooring in all the apartments, which are very durable and need very low maintenance.

Mulund is a well-known suburb of the city and it has a lot of world-class infrastructure to offer quality lifestyle. You can always enjoy the world-class facilities for better and stress-free living. This area of Mumbai city is known to have ample connectivity which is not unknown to anyone with road, metro and rail routes. Godrej Alive project is designed at a location where quality financial institutions and hospitals and educational institutes are located nearby.

You name any feature in these apartments, developer provides everything for you. It is located in the proximity to shopping malls, banks, multiplex, recreational hubs and other amenities. You can truly own the property and offers project with world-class configurations.

Key Specifications

• RCC framed structure with system formwork and concrete walls in main complex

• European tile flooring (or equivalent) with several design combinations

• Water-efficient CP sanitary fittings and fixtures from Kohler

• EB power backup – 2KW in studio apartments, 3KW in 2BHK and 4KW in 3BHK and 4BHK apartments.

• IP based surveillance cameras are connected for central monitoring over FTTH network to link homes to external environment.

So come and book your own paradise in Godrej Alive which is well connected to all the major landmarks.

