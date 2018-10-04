Microsurgery Robot Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2025

Robotic surgery, computer-assisted surgery, and robotically-assisted surgery are terms for technological developments that use robotic systems to aid in surgical procedures. Robotically-assisted surgery was developed to overcome the limitations of pre-existing minimally-invasive surgical procedures and to enhance the capabilities of surgeons performing open surgery.

In the case of enhanced open surgery, autonomous instruments (in familiar configurations) replace traditional steel tools, performing certain actions (such as rib spreading) with much smoother, feedback-controlled motions than could be achieved by a human hand. The main object of such smart instruments is to reduce or eliminate the tissue trauma traditionally associated with open surgery without requiring more than a few minutes’ training on the part of surgeons.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/upsample/120124633/Microsurgery-Robot-Market

However, high cost of microsurgery robot will negatively impact market growth. Strict regulations laid by various regulatory bodies and dearth of skilled personnel can potentially restrict industry growth during the upcoming years.

Major advances aided by surgical robots have been remote surgery, minimally invasive surgery and unmanned surgery. Due to robotic use, the surgery is done with precision, miniaturization, smaller incisions; decreased blood loss, less pain, and quicker healing time. Articulation beyond normal manipulation and three-dimensional magnification helps resulting in improved ergonomics. Due to these techniques there is a reduced duration of hospital stays, blood loss, transfusions, and use of pain medication.The existing open surgery technique has many flaws like limited access to surgical area, long recovery time, long hours of operation, blood loss, surgical scars and marks.

Microsurgery Robot Market is segmented on the basis of Application,on the basis ofEnd-use and on the basis ofRegion.

Request Report Discount:https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/updiscount/120124633/Microsurgery-Robot-Market

By application it’s segmented into :

• Colon and rectal surgery

• Gastrointestinal surgery

• Gynecology

• Orthopedics

• Children

• Others

The segmental growth is attributable to growing burden of chronic diseases on healthcare industry. Multi-specialty hospitals offer advanced therapeutic solutions to patients, thereby improving patient outcomes. Affordability of hospitals to buy technologically advanced robotic systems and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures will increase demand for microsurgery robot in assessment period.

Key players operating in the market includeTransEnterix signed an agreement with Great Belief International Limited for further advancement and distribution of its SurgiBot Robotic System.

Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/upcomming/120124633/Microsurgery-Robot-Market