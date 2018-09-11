Receive Safe Homeowner and Renter Insurance with Oxford Auto Insurance

Oxford Auto Insurance extends its affordable insurance packages to homeowners and renters in Illinois. Homeowners may feel safer insuring their belongings, while renters may need insurance as required by many landlords.

[Oakbrook Terrace, 09/11/2018] – In certain cases, homeowners and renters need to be insured. Homeowners planning to mortgage their home may need to prove to their bank lender that their home is insured. Some landlords may also require tenants to carry renter’s insurance. Either way, these insurance packages protect their belongings from unexpected events that could cause damage or loss. Oxford Auto Insurance can help in these situations.

Oxford Auto Insurance goes beyond vehicle insurance and offers property insurance packages to homeowners and renters in Illinois. With the company’s low rates, low down payments, and good coverage for its value, many homeowners and renters feel safe having their properties insured with the company.

Homeowners & Renters Insurance

Oxford Auto Insurance offers one of the best homeowners and renters insurance coverage in Illinois. Clients do not need perfect credit scores to qualify for insurance. The company also covers older homes, homes with fuses, and homes with space heaters.

Homeowners insurance covers damage, loss of belongings, and injuries that arise on the property. In case of these incidents, homeowners can file a claim to replace their belongings or repair their home.

Renters insurance offers coverage for personal possessions, liability protection, and protection of additional living expenses. In case of an event that damages, destroys, or loses the tenant’s belongings, the insurance may be enough to replace all the lost or damaged possessions.

Low Rate and Down Payments

Oxford Auto Insurance has packages in competitive and affordable rates available for people with various credit scores. It offers flexible payment plans that provide some of the lowest rates in the state. It also provides affordable down payments and flexible payment plans for first payment dates and monthly payments.

About Oxford Auto Insurance

Oxford Auto Insurance provides affordable insurance packages in Illinois. Its competitive rates and payments are some of the lowest in the state. For as low as $23 monthly, insurance holders will find easy and flexible payment plans.

Oxford Auto Insurance accepts clients with various credit scores. It is accredited under the Better Business Bureau and has served the Chicago metropolitan area and nearby areas for over 65 years.

Visit their website at https://www.oxfordauto.com/ today for inquiries.