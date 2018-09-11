Full Body Scanner Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Full Body Scanner Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Full Body Scanner Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new B1Cable Television Networksopportunities in the Global markets of Full Body Scanner.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Full Body Scanner Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Full Body Scanner Market are Braun and Company Ltd, Millivision Technologies, Nuctech Co Ltd., Westminster International Ltd., OD Security, Iscon Imaging, Inc., Adani Systems, Inc., Rapiscan Systems Limited, L-3 Technologies, Inc. and Smith Group PLC. According to report the global full body scanner market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Full body scanner is a device that detects objects including weapons, explosives, and drugs that could be hidden under clothing of the person’s body for security screening purpose. The technology used in the scanner is a millimeter wave technology that is mainly responsible to see through the body. The technology is safe and effective as it consists alternate wavelength image of the person’s naked body .As the new images are universal and are immediately and permanently deleted after they are viewed there are no longer privacy concerns.

Increasing need for aviation and railway security from terrorist activities drives the full body scanner market. Additionally, increasing incidence of drug marketing across the world has made the use of scanners compulsory thereby fuelling the growth of the body scanners market. However, privacy issues and cyber threats among passengers are anticipated to restrain the growth of the full body scanner market over the forecast period. Furthermore, technological advancements and infrastructural developments in the countries such as India and china are creating several growth opportunities for the key players in the full body scanner market over the years to come.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the full body scanner market. As North America, being the most technologically advanced the need for providing more security is anticipated to lead the global full body scanners market during the forecast period. Moreover, Adoption of such devices is increasing at airports and train stations across the globe mainly due to increasing threat of terrorism, and for aviation security. Moreover, in the U.S., a bill called the S.A.F.E.R. A.I.R. Act has been passed, that makes full-body scanners mandatory in airports. This will again boost the full body scanner market in the years to come. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the emerging market owing to the increasing terrorist threat and security concerns in this region. Moreover, the growth in Europe is mainly driven by regulatory mandate of installing at least one one full body scanner in each airport.

Segment Covered

The report on global full body scanner market covers segments such as, technology and application. On the basis of technology the global full body scanner market is categorized into image processing and modelling and 3d body scanners. On the basis of application the global full body scanner market is categorized into transport and infrastructure.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global full body scanner market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of full body scanner market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the full body scanner market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the full body scanner market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

