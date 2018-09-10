Sunjay Nath– Transforming Lives Through Motivational Speeches

The following press release is written to provide information about Mr. Sunjay Nath. You may contact him to get performance enhancement sessions conducted at your location.

Every individual strives to attain success at every stage of life.However, there is no person in the world who has just tasted success every time. We all go through the phases of failure on often and frequent basis. Although we would need to retain a positive attitude in such tough phases, but many of us depress ourselves in such situations. So, to help such individuals, Mr. Sunjay Nath conducts leadership and motivational sessions. Being the public speaker Calgary,he conducts the training sessions specific to individuals, organizations, andinstitutions.Such sessions would help the attendeesin retaining positive attitude and accomplishingtheir goals by utilizing their full potential.Mr. Sunjay is well known for his tradeline, The 10-80-10 Principle.

This principle aims at improvingthe productivity and performance of the individuals and teams. He has years of relevant experience in conducting motivational and professionaltraining sessions. Prior to conducting training sessions, Mr. Sunjay has worked as the Vice President at a multimillion dollar e-learning company. This way, he has a deeper and clear understanding of multiple corporate concepts such as behavioral issues and work culture. You may go through the testimonials written by his attendees to understand how efficient his lectures could be.Mr. Sunjay know show to make the attendees from multiple background understand the topics of his sessions. He is well-known to keep his sessions interactive with orienting those towards the central theme.

Being the funny speaker Halifax, he also includes funny gags in his sessions to retain the attention of the attendees. You may ask him to conduct the training sessions in multiple nations. He has so far trained over thousands of associates in multiple cities.Other than conducting the motivational training sessions, he has also written various books such as The ABCs of Student Leadership, The 10-80-10 Principle, and Professionally Speaking.You may also access his official website to read the articles on motivational topics, which he has written. The sessions conducted by Mr. Sunjayhave been well-appreciated by all his clients and attendees so far. The attendees of his sessions are bound to listen to every of his learnings carefully.

