IDI Consulting Appoints New Regional Business Development Executive

Pittsburgh, PA, September 07, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – IDI Consulting welcomes Daniel O’Brien as the New Regional Business Development Executive of the New York and Houston offices. O’Brien will be responsible for ensuring that IDI Consulting is proactively developing new technology-based business opportunities and achieving sales goals.

O’Brien brings a sophisticated level of business acumen and technical expertise to IDI Consulting, developed through roles in previous positions. He joins IDI Consulting from Avertra Corp where he was Director of Business Development-Utilities. In his previous position, he was responsible for the marketing and account management of the SAP consulting services division and the products division. In 2016, O’Brien helped to lead Avertra to be one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

At IDI Consulting, O’Brien will leverage his technical expertise in business development, program management and operational optimization to create new leads, opportunities, revenue and profit for the company. O’Brien will analyze and understand a client’s business, identify future growth areas, and provide sound recommendations.

“Daniel is a great addition to the IDI Consulting team. He has strong background in business development and a proven track record of success. O’Brien brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help our company continue to prosper, and we know he will be a critical component of our company’s future successes,” said William Thomas, Managing Partner.

“IDI Consulting provides innovative IT solutions, and I am excited to help expand our already great customer base and contribute to the growth of the company,” commented Dan O’Brien, Regional Business Development Executive.

For more information about IDI Consulting, visit IDI-Net.com.

About IDI Consulting

Located in Pittsburgh, New York City and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

