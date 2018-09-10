Ensure Perfect Artwork with Fineline Applicators and Watercolour Pens!!!

Do you want to get started with papercrafting? If you are nodding your head for yes, you will need certain accessories to finish your project perfectly. Papercraft is a wide term which covers scrapbooking, rubber stamping, card making, decoupage, paper mache and origami.

If you are interested in watercolour painting or any other artwork, it’s important to have all the accessories with you. Just consider the kind of artwork you are going to undertake and buy all the related items either offline or online.

Among all, the bottle of The Fineline Applicator has the capacity to hold 37ml of any medium you choose. It is available with an 18 gauge (0.8mm) stainless steel dispensing tip or a 20 gauge (0.5mm) stainless steel dispensing tip.

When it comes to the Fineline™ masking fluid and resist pens, they are durable and reusable dispensing applicators for Fineline’s proprietary hypoallergenic liquid latex masking fluid. The concerned fluid is non-staining and non-crumbling as compared to other masking or resist fluids.

Watercolour pen are available with both the fine tip and standard tip which let users apply the fluid precisely to a wide array of surfaces. The best part is that unique cap wire closure system have an air-tight seal so as to ensure that masking fluid never dries out and ready to use every time.

The applicator serves great purpose in scrapbooking, model making, painting and ceramics, arts and crafts and much more. It can be used over and over again as the product does not wear out. With this, users can draw fine lines and designs on a variety of materials like paper, canvas, ceramics, finished wood, metal, plastic and glass.

And Fineline™ Masking Fluid is a great liquid latex masking fluid, which can be used safely by those allergic to natural latex rubber. When it comes to papercraft glue, it’s better than a glue stick because it enables you to apply glue in thin layers, lines and dots that won’t crinkle the paper. For more relevant details about glue, Fineline™ applicators and watercolour pens, you can simply log onto www.finelineapplicators.com.au.

