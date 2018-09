Automotive Head-up Display Market 2018 Global Growth Opportunities, Key Driving Factors, Market Scenario and Forecast to 2022

Automotive Head-up Display Global Market – Overview

The Global Automotive Head-up Display Market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Automotive Head-up Display will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2027, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2016 -2027).

Automotive head-up display is a transparent display projected on the windshield of automobile that presents the same information which one could get from the dashboard. It offers speedometer, tachometer and navigation system displays.

The growth of global automotive head-up display market can be attributed to the increasing awareness for safety features among consumers. Also, the global growth of luxury and premium cars is another key factor for the growth of automotive head-up display market. Automotive HUD displays can reduce accidents by eliminating the distraction caused by looking around for details required. However, high cost of windshield HUD is the major restraint that could hinder the market growth.

Continental AG (Germany), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) and BAE Systems (U.K.) and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Automotive Head-up Display Market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January, 2017– DigiLens, a provider of diffractive waveguide technology for Augmented Reality (AR) and Head-up Displays (HUD), announced they have closed a Series B round of investment to the tune of $22M. “The round was oversubscribed and met our key objectives of securing investment from strategic partners in the market segments we are focused on, namely AR HUD’s for transportation, enterprise and consumer applications” said DigiLens CEO Jonathan Waldern in a phone conversation. Strategic investors include Sony, Foxconn, Continental, and Panasonic, along with venture investors Alsop Louie Partners, Bold Capital, Nautilus Venture Partners, and Dolby Family Ventures among others

April, 2016 – Since introducing its first HUD in 1997, Nippon Seiki has seen HUDs evolving from displaying basic information to featuring night vision, voice recognition, gesture control and augmented reality. It envisions the product further elevating into internet-equipped “connected car” systems that are able to calculate the vehicle’s carbon dioxide emissions and warn the driver before a potential accident. The company has expanded its manufacturing, research and development and sales operations to 11 countries including China, which is fuelling overseas business together with the rest of Asia. Nippon Seiki works closely with local automotive companies, including Dongfeng Honda, GAC Toyota, Geely and SAIC-GM, and looks forward to working with more.

October, 2017 – DENSO, one of the world’s largest automotive technology, systems and components suppliers, today announced it has developed a thin-film transistor (TFT), liquid-crystal head-up display (HUD) to project critical driving information onto the windshield for drivers. This human machine interface (HMI) is the world’s largest automotive head-up display(1) with a nearly 24-inch projection. The product will be released in November 2017 and featured on the new 2018 Lexus LS. DENSO’s new HUD projects a virtual screen approximately three meters ahead of the driver, enabling the driver to more intuitively access key information about the vehicle and its surroundings without changing direction of gaze.

Automotive Head-up Display Market – Segmentation

The Global Automotive Head-up Display Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by HUD Type : Comprises Windshield & Combiner.

Segmentation by Application : Comprises Premium, Luxury & Mid-segment cars.

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Automotive Head-up Display Market: Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the leading market and anticipated to grow approximately at 7% CAGR during the forecast period. Improving socio-economic conditions and growth in the adoption of automotive HUD displays in mid-segment range cars is expected to drive the market in the region. It is followed by North America where the stringent safety norms is expected to boost the market.

The market for Automotive Head-up Display is expected to grow in the North American region with an increase in demand for automobiles, majorly in the United States. Existence of major manufacturers in this region combined with availability of sophisticated technologies enables the Automotive Head-up Display market to flourish in this region.

Rest of the World comprises of Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Middle East & Africa region has an emerging market owing to the increase in adoption of passenger cars in this region. Latin America is one of the emerging region in the Automotive Head-up Display market. The countries like Brazil are significantly contributing to the growth of the market owing to the government initiatives, which are pushing for rapid development of the automotive components industry.

