Wireless Mesh Network Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024

The wireless mesh network market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2024, wherein the period from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period and 2015 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in wireless mesh network market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the wireless mesh network market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An impact analysis of key trends has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the wireless mesh network market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players in the market.

The report segments the global wireless mesh network market on the basis of radio frequency band into sub 1 GHz, 2.4 GHz, 4.9 GHz and 5 GHz. By application, the market has been classified into hospitality, government, logistics, mining, education, health care and others. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the wireless mesh network market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the wireless mesh network market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive wireless mesh network market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the wireless mesh network market’s growth.

On the basis of country, North America market is divided into the U.S. and Rest of North America. Similarly, Europe market is divided into European Union 7 (EU7), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into Japan, South Korea, China, South Asia, Australasia and Rest of Asia Pacific. Where, China is further segmented into Hong Kong, Taiwan and Rest of China. South Asia is further divided into India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore and Rest of South Asia. Australasia includes Australia, New Zealand and Guinea.