Saudi Arabia Fitness Services Market is Expected to Reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2022 Owing to Exceptional Growth in Number of Fitness Services Providers and Rise in Women Participation: Ken Research

• It is expected that by 2022, the proportion of female membership would reach little less than 50% due to rise in the number of women specific fitness centres in KSA. Various new players would enter the market to tap the opportunity while many of the existing players would open women specific fitness centres.

• It is expected that by 2030, 40% of the total population would be considered as a part of active population which shall be propelled by the recent government initiatives under National Transformation Programme.

Growth in Saudi Arabia Fitness Services market will be facilitated by the rising number of obese population, increasing demand for personal training, expanding geographical presence of major fitness centers, diversifying services portfolio and others. Increase in health awareness would supplement growth in the market. Many new services and new technologies are expected to be launched in the forecast period having a positive impact on demand for fitness services. The future share of female population in the Saudi Arabia fitness service revenue is expected to increase as compared to that of male population. The scenario is improving for females because of the changing lifestyle and norms. More female participation is expected owing to rising diseases and health concerns amongst women. The trend of increasing demand for female specific fitness centers is assumed to continue in the future and increase female share in Saudi Arabia fitness service market.

Similarly, due to increasing number of organized centers, expansion of existing centers and entry of more number of international players in the market, the share of organized sector fitness centers will increase to almost 4 times from 2017 to 2022E. Number of fitness services centers in unorganized sector, on the other hand, is assumed to increase by over 180% from 2017 to 2022E.

Ken Research in its latest study, “Saudi Arabia Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2022 – By Revenue Stream (Gym Membership and Personal Training), by Organized and Unorganized, by Region, Gender and Membership Subscription”, suggests that the demand for fitness services would continue to grow owing to imbalanced working life, increasing prevalence of heart problems, diabetes, and asthma among the population, and expansion of fitness services centres, in both organized and unorganized sector.

