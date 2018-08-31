Metabolic Disorders Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

Metabolism is a process through which food is broken-down into sugars and acids in the body. Metabolic disorders disturb and lead to excess or scarcity of essential substances that help individuals to stay healthy. These disorders are either inherited or acquired during the lifetime of a person. Phenylketonuria is an example of inherited metabolic disorder, in which the body is unable to breakdown the amino acid phenylalanine. Other prominent metabolic disorders include type 1 diabetes, Gaucher’s disease, maple syrup urine disease, cystinosis, Fabry disease, Hartnup disease, Hunter syndrome, Hurler syndrome, Von Gierke disease, and hereditary hemochromatosis. Metabolic disorders are treated by normalizing the metabolic balance by reversing the cause of the disorder and administering medication to continue the proper metabolic function.

Multimodal treatment is used to treat metabolic disorders that include mineral supplements, vitamin supplements, bone marrow supplements, physical therapy, specific surgical interventions, and medications for reducing the symptoms of metabolic disorders.

The global metabolic disorders market is expected to grow substantially due to introduction of patient support programs for the treatment of various metabolic disorders. The key players in the market are providing co-pay assistance to patients who need medications for diabetes, obesity, hypercholesterolemia, and lysosomal storage disease. Moreover, many organizations such as the National Gaucher Foundation, the National Organization for Rare Disorders, and the National Gaucher Foundation of Canada, are involved in providing financial support to patients to continue with the therapy for metabolic diseases. Assistance programs by drug suppliers, encourage patients to buy branded therapeutics, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the coming years.

The metabolic disorders market is segmented based on types of diseases and region. In terms of types of diseases, the market can be segmented into diabetes, obesity, hypercholesterolemia, and lysosomal storage diseases. The diabetes segment, is expected to register high growth during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of diabetes and a huge patient base are factors propelling the growth of this segment. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2016, nearly 422 million people worldwide were living with diabetes. It is predicted that by 2040 more than 10% of the world’s adult population, which is around 642 million people will have diabetes.

Geographically, the global metabolic disorders market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the availability of advanced technologies and higher penetration of diabetes care services across the region. The U.S. was a major regional contributor, owing to the high prevalence of diabetes in the geriatric population. According to the American Diabetes Association, over 25% of the diabetic patients in the U.S. are aged 65 years and above. Following North America, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most prominent market for metabolic disorder over the forecast period. Healthcare reforms across the region and rising diabetic population especially in India is anticipated to boost the growth in the Asia Pacific market.

The key players operating in the metabolic disorders market include Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Merck, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Biocon, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche. Companies engage in strategic collaborations, partnerships agreements, and develop new product and services to gain a competitive edge in the market.

