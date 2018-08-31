Haffner Law Named Legal Lion by Legal News Resource Law360

In May, Haffner Law secured a spot on legal resource Law360’s weekly roundup for securing a multi-million class action lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Co.

[Los Angeles, 08/31/2018] – In May this year, Law360 included Haffner Law on its weekly verdict roundup of legal lion vs. legal lambs. The news resource declared Haffner Law a legal lion for securing a $97.28 million class action lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Co.

Aggressive Representation in Class Action Lawsuits

When employees are injured as a result of negligence or unfair treatment, they can demand compensation for the consequences of the injury. A personal injury can leave an individual with significant financial damages including lost income and medical bills. In many cases, contractual negotiations may even cost them time and money when they cannot afford it.

Haffner Law, a trusted law firm operating for two decades, believes in championing workers’ rights. The firm has displayed this commitment yet again when they secured a $97.28 million class action lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Co. in May. The victory placed them on Law360’s legal lions list.

U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson awarded the amount to a class of 4,481 Wells Fargo & Co. home mortgage consultants in Golden State who were denied rest breaks. The court rejected the bank’s arguments that the labor violations should not have to go beyond $24.5 million. The lead plaintiff Jacqueline Ibarra was represented by Joshua H. Haffner and Graham G. Lambert of Haffner Law PC and Paul Stevens of Stevens LC.

Every week, Law360 releases a list of the biggest wins and losses in the national legal sphere. Law360 operates under the Lexis Nexis Group, a computer-assisted legal research, business research, and risk management giant.

Haffner Law is home to experienced personal injury lawyers insurance attorneys. The firm has helped Californians navigate complex personal law cases for more than two decades. The claims they handle range from auto accidents, serious injuries, construction defects and business litigation to bad faith insurance claims.

Learn more about the firm. Visit their website at https://www.haffnerlawyers.com.