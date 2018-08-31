Global Skin Care Products Market to reach a market size of $176.6 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Skin Care Products Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Skin Care Products Market is expected to attain a market size of $176.6 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The Face Cream market dominated the Global Skin Care Products Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Body Lotion market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during (2016 – 2022).
The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Skin Care Products Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 5.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.9% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.7% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Skin Care Products have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Kao Corporation, Avon Products Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., and Colgate-Palmolive Company.
Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-skin-care-products-market/
Global Skin Care Products Segmentation
By Type
Face Cream
Skin Brightening Cream
Anti-ageing Cream
Sun Protection Cream
Body Lotion
Mass Market Body Care Lotion
Premium Body Care Lotion
By Geography
North America Skin Care Products Market
U.S. Skin Care Products Market
Canada Skin Care Products Market
Mexico Skin Care Products Market
Rest of North America Skin Care Products Market
Europe Skin Care Products Market
Germany Skin Care Products Market
U.K. Skin Care Products Market
France Skin Care Products Market
Russia Skin Care Products Market
Spain Skin Care Products Market
Italy Skin Care Products Market
Rest of Europe Skin Care Products Market
Asia-Pacific Skin Care Products Market
China Skin Care Products Market
Japan Skin Care Products Market
India Skin Care Products Market
South Korea Skin Care Products Market
Singapore Skin Care Products Market
Australia Skin Care Products Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Skin Care Products Market
LAMEA Skin Care Products Market
Brazil Skin Care Products Market
Argentina Skin Care Products Market
UAE Skin Care Products Market
Saudi Arabia Skin Care Products Market
South Africa Skin Care Products Market
Nigeria Skin Care Products Market
Rest of LAMEA Skin Care Products Market
Companies Profiled
Johnson & Johnson
Unilever
Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
Shiseido Co. Ltd.
Kao Corporation
Avon Products Inc.
Procter & Gamble Co.
Colgate-Palmolive Company
