Global Neuroprosthetics Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on the global neuroprosthetics market. According to OMR analysis, the global neuroprosthetics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during (2018-2023). The global neuroprosthetics market has been showing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of neural diseases and rising inclination towards spinal cord injury treatment. The global neuroprosthetics market is segmented on the basis type, treatment technique, application and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market share analysis, competitive landscape, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights.

The global neuroprosthetics market on the basis of treatment technique is bifurcated as deep brain stimulation (DBS), vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) and spinal cord stimulation (SCS). DBS as a treatment has been approved by the FDA in 1997 for essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease; in 2003 for dystonia; and for OCD in 2009. DBS system is being used in research studies for the treatment of chronic pain, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). It has also been used for the treatment of various affective disorders such as major depression. DBS is a neurosurgical process that involves implantation of a medical device, neurostimulator or sometimes called brain pacemaker. This device sends electrical impulses to specific targets in the brain through implanted electrodes for treating the movement and neuropsychiatric disorders.

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is considered to be dominating market. The market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR. North American market is driven by high prevalence of spinal cord injuries, ability of people to afford the expensive treatment and research and development in artificial senses. Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all regions for the forecast period of 2018-2023. APAC market is driven by increasing disposable income and improved healthcare facilities in the Asian countries.

