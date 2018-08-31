Big Data Market in Smarter Cities 2018 – Leading Players and Market Analysis

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Big Data Market in Smarter Cities: By Type (Products, Software & Services); By Application (City planning, Transportation, Water & Energy Management, Security, Future proofing, Citizen services, IoT, Building & Infrastructure, Government & Education) – Forecast (2018–2023),” the Big Data market in smarter cities is driven by the growing adoption of big data analytics by governments to enhance smart cities and improve the living standards of people.

North America to dominate the Big Data Market in Smarter Cities

North America is expected to dominate the Big Data Market in Smarter Cities over the forecast period as many cities in the region are becoming smarter. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for Big Data during the forecast period due to the growing number of smart cities in developing countries such as India, China, and Korea.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report

In city planning and operations segment, many resources have become scarce or expensive. Hence, it becomes necessary to integrate solutions into the planning and operations of a city to have a controlled utilization of the resources. Technological systems such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and geographic information system (GIS) are integral. It becomes easy to spot waste points and distribute better resources while controlling the costs and reducing the consumption of natural resources and energy. The smart city applications are also designed for interconnectivity and data collection, which can make collaboration easier across applications and services. This results in a better planning of workspaces, locations, and more efficient transportation systems.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

Smart city planning can serve many customers in a city. It provides better customer experiences, which can boost the performance of businesses.

The deployment of ICT in smart cities will provide useful solutions. This factor will boost the demand for big data analytics in smart cities.

Smart city big data analytics can be beneficial for transportation systems – for optimizing routes and schedules. Moreover, they can also be used to make the cities more environmentally friendly.

Key Players of the Big Data Market in Smarter Cities

The key players of the Big Data Market in Smarter Cities include Huawei Technologies, Sidewalk Labs, Cisco, and SAS Institute. Huawei helps in creating digitally connected ecosystems that transform the way cities function. Sidewalk Labs uses cutting-edge technology to create new standards of sustainability and economic opportunity. Cisco improves the performance of big data and analytics solutions, and helps increase efficiency in IT operations. SAS provides simplified data management and reduces data preparation time.

The Big Data Market in Smarter Cities Is Segmented as Indicated Below:

The ability of Big Data to help organisations in harnessing their data and use it to identify new opportunities will drive the Big Data Market in Smarter Cities.

Big Data Market In Smarter Cities By Type Infrastructure Storage & Compute Infrastructure Networking Infrastructure Others Software & Services Software Cloud Based On – Premise Services Consulting Managed Professional Others

Big Data Market In Smarter Cities By Data Type Structured Un-Structured Semi-structured

Big Data Market In Smarter Cities By Application City Planning & Operations Public Safety Water & Energy Management Internet of Things Transport & CO2 Emission Building & Infrastructure Government & Education Others

Big Data Market In Smarter Cities By Geography (17+ countries)

Big Data Market In Smarter Cities Entropy

Company Profiles Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Sidewalk Labs Cisco SAS Institute HP Development Company, L.P. IBM Corporation Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Infosys Limited Intel Corporation Oracle Microsoft Baidu Research Teradata Informatica Greenwave Systems



More than 15 companies are profiled in this report

Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

